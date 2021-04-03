पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:दो दिन के अंदर समर्पित करें रिपोर्ट : कुलपति

मधेपुरा43 मिनट पहले
गुरुवार को केंद्रीय पुस्तकालय में आयोजित बैठक में मौजूद कुलपति।
  • विवि के केंद्रीय पुस्तकालय में पदाधिकारियों संग की बैठक

दस फरवरी को डाॅ. मदन मोहन सभागार पटना में आयोजित उच्चस्तरीय बैठक से संबंधित मामलों पर विचार-विमर्श के लिए कुलपति प्रो. डॉ. आरकेपी रमण की अध्यक्षता में गुरुवार को केंद्रीय पुस्तकालय सभागार में बैठक हुई। इसमें विशेष रूप से विश्वविद्यालय अंतर्गत स्थापना, बजट, राज्य योजना, मुख्यमंत्री कन्या उत्थान योजना, केंद्रीय योजना (रूसा), महाविद्यालयों के संबंधन, वित्त रहित महाविद्यालयों को अनुदान, हाईकोर्ट में दायर याचिका/अवमाननावाद एवं अन्य से संबंधित मामलों पर चर्चा की गई। कुलपति ने सभी पदाधिकारियों को इन मामलों पर त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए दो दिन के अंदर रिपोर्ट समर्पित करने का निर्देश दिया है। इस अवसर पर प्रति कुलपति प्रोफेसर आभा सिंह, डीएसडब्ल्यू डॉ. अशोक कुमार यादव, सीसीडीसी डॉ. इम्तियाज अंजूम, कुलसचिव डॉ. कपिलदेव प्रसाद, अकादमिक निदेशक डॉ. एमआई रहमान, परीक्षा नियंत्रक डाॅ. नवीन कुमार, वित्त पदाधिकारी रामबाबू महतो व रीतेश प्रकाश सहित अन्य भी उपस्थित थे।

