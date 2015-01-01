पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सियासत:साजिश के शिकार में चुनाव हारे लेकिन जनता के दरबार में दिल जीता: ई. निषाद

आलमनगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विधानसभा स्तरीय समीक्षा बैठक में मौजूद लोग।
  • महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशी की हार पर आयोजित की गई समीक्षा बैठक

महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशी को विधानसभा चुनाव में मिली शिकस्त को लेकर विधानसभा स्तरीय समीक्षा बैठक हुई। महागठबंधन के कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए विधानसभा के प्रत्याशी रह चुके राजद नेता इंजीनियर नवीन कुमार निषाद ने कहा कि जनताओं के मिले आशीर्वाद एवं जनमत के आधार पर हमें जीत मिली थी। परंतु 25 साल से विधानसभा में काबिज प्रत्याशी के द्वारा रुपए एवं जुगाड़ की वजह से हम पिछड़ गए। विधानसभा के जनता ने जो हमें आशीर्वाद देने का काम किया है, हम उनके आशीर्वाद को सरआंखें रखते हुए आगामी चुनाव के लिए अभी से तैयारी और जमीनी स्तर पर कार्यकर्ताओं को मदद पहुंचाने के साथ-साथ विधानसभा क्षेत्र के समस्याओं के लिए सड़क से लेकर अपने नेताओं के द्वारा संसद तक उठाने का प्रयास करेंगे। विधानसभा के आलमनगर प्रखंड के राजद अध्यक्ष, पुरैनी प्रखंड के राजद अध्यक्ष, चौसा प्रखंड के राजा अघ्यक्ष एवं उदाकिशुनगंज के प्रखंड अध्यक्ष ने बैठक के दौरान एकमत से राजद के वैसे कार्यकर्ता पदाधिकारी जो राजद में रहते हुए पार्टी के पीठ में छुरा भोंकने का काम किया, उसे जनता माफ नहीं करेगी। सभी ने कहा कि वैसे कार्यकर्ता पदाधिकारी को चिन्हित करते हुए राजद के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष को पत्र लिखकर कार्रवाई की मांग करेंगे। हार की समीक्षा के दौरान सभी महागठबंधन के कार्यकर्ताओं ने एक स्वर और मत से इंजीनियर नवीन कुमार निषाद को विश्वास और भरोसा दिलाते हुए कहा कि महागठबंधन के तमाम कार्यकर्ता आपके साथ है। आप अभी से क्षेत्र में परिश्रम करें ताकि आगामी चुनाव में आपको इतनी मत मिल जाए कि एनडीए प्रत्याशी के द्वारा धनबल भी काम नहीं आ सके। समीक्षा बैठक की अध्यक्षता आलमनगर कांग्रेस कमेटी के प्रखंड अध्यक्ष नरेश मोहन झा उर्फ अमर झा एवं संचालन राजद प्रखंड अध्यक्ष विश्वजीत ने किया। मौके पर सीपीआई नेता उमाकांत सिंह, राजद नेता विकास चन्द्र यादव, सूरज कुमार, राकेश, कुमार, जगतनरायान शर्मा, पुर्व प्रखंड अघ्यक्ष बीरेंद्र सिंह, रणधीर सिंह, चौसा प्रखण्ड राजद अध्यक्ष प्रमोद कुमार यादव, संजय कुमार, सुधीर सिंह, नंदलाल मुखिया, निरंजन यादव, अशोक यादव, अनमोल कुमार, पुरैनी प्रखण्ड राजद अध्यक्ष अनंदी निषाद, कुंदन कुमार सिंह, मो वाजिद अली, रमन झा, महेश कुमार, अनिल सिंह, विनोद सिंह, प्रणव कुमार यादव, गजेंद्र राम,मो इस्राफील, मो निशार सहित कई राजद कार्यकर्ताओं ने समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान पार्टी के विस्तार एवं हार की वजह को लेकर अपनी अपनी सुझाव एवं बात रखा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें