विस चुनाव:मतदान से लोकतंत्र को मिलती है मजबूती

मधेपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुरुवार को मतदाता जागरूकता अभियान के दौरान मौजूद महिलाएं।
  • मतदान से लोकतंत्र को मिलती है मजबूती

विधानसभा चुनाव में शत-प्रतिशत मतदान के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने मतदाताओं को मतदान करने के प्रति जागरूक करने के लिए अपना अभियान और तेज कर दिया है। इसके तहत अब जीविका दीदी गांव-गांव में जागरूकता रैली निकालकर मतदाताओं को हर हाल में मतदान करने के लिए प्रेरित कर रही हैं। इसी कड़ी में गुरुवार को आलमनगर प्रखंड मुख्यालय में जीविका दीदियों ने मतदाता जागरूकता के लिए अभियान चलाया। इस अवसर पर बीडीओ मिन्हाज आलम ने कहा कि लोकतंत्र के महापर्व के लिए मतदान काफी जरूरी है। इससे लोकतंत्र को मजबूती मिलती है। उन्होंने कहा कि मतदान निर्णय लेने या अपना विचार प्रकट करने की एक विधि है। मतदान की व्यवस्था के द्वारा किसी वर्ग या समाज के सदस्य राज्य की संसद या विधानसभा में अपना प्रतिनिधि चुनने या किसी अधिकारी के निर्वाचन में अपनी इच्छा या किसी प्रस्ताव पर अपना निर्णय प्रकट करते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि हम लोगों को वैसे क्षेत्रों में नजर रखना है जहां वोट का प्रतिशत काफी कम रहता है। ताकि मतदान का प्रतिशत बढ़ सके।

वोटरों को बूथों तक लाने के लिए करना होगा जागरूक
जीविका के प्रखंड कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक अनिल कुमार साह ने कहा कि मतदान प्रतिशत बढ़ाने के लिए जीविका दीदियों के कंधे पर बड़ी जिम्मेदारी है। इसके लिए सभी काे कमर कसना होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि जीविका दीदी अपने-अपने पंचायत में जागरूकता अभियान में तेजी लाएं। इसके लिए डोर- टू- डोर जनसंपर्क अभियान चलाना होगा। ताकि लोग जागरूक हो सकें। इस अवसर पर क्षेत्रीय समन्वयक आदित्य कुमार सहित अन्य भी मौजूद थे।

