अपील:‘दीयों के पास सैनिटाइजर के इस्तेमाल के प्रति रहे सचेत’

मधेपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • दीपावली के मौके पर खुशियां बांटे वायरस नहीं

स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण विभाग ने पोस्टर जारी करते हुए दीपावली और छठ जैसे त्योहारों पर बरती जाने वाली सावधानियों का ख्याल रखने की अपील की है। मंत्रालय ने कहा है कि कोरोना संकट अभी टला नहीं है। इस घड़ी में हमें खुशियां बांटनी है न कि वायरस। इसके लिए आवश्यक उपायों का पालन करना जरूरी है। यदि आपके पास मोबाइल फोन, लैपटॉप है तो इसके माध्यम से ऑनलाइन अपने रिश्तेदारों को बधाई दे सकते हैं। मंत्रालय ने कहा है कि इस बार की दीपावली को कई मायने में हमें खास बनाना होगा। दीपावली का पर्व अंधेरे पर प्रकाश की जीत है। अभी के दौर में कोविड-19 अंधेरे का पर्याय बनने को आतुर दिख रहा है। लेकिन थोड़ी सतर्कता एवं सावधानी से उजालों के पर्व को संक्रमण मुक्त कर सकते हैं। इस मौके पर परिजनों व प्रियजनों के बीच गिफ्ट के रूप में मास्क तथा सैनिटाइजर देना है। आईएमए के अध्यक्ष डॉक्टर मिथिलेश कुमार ने बताया कि दीपावली पर सैनिटाइजर के इस्तेमाल के प्रति सचेत रहना जरूरी है। सैनिटाइजर में अल्कोहल की मात्रा अधिक रहती है। लिहाजा जहां दीये जलाए जा रहे हैं उससे दूर सैनिटाइजर को रखें। घर पर अगर कोई मेहमान आते हैं तो पहले साबुन तथा पानी से हाथ धुलाएं तथा दूध और हल्दी से स्वागत करें।

