आयोजन:शिक्षा का उद्‌देश्य छात्रों का सर्वांगीण विकास करना है

मधेपुराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शुक्रवार को एनएसएस के सात दिवसीय विशेष शिविर के उद्‌घाटन के अवसर पर उपस्थित बीएनएमयू के कुलपति व अन्य।
  • टीपी कॉलेज में एनएसएस के सात दिवसीय विशेष शिविर का कुलपति ने किया उद्‌घाटन, बोले...

राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना का समाज एवं राष्ट्र के नवनिर्माण में महती भूमिका है। हम सभी शिक्षकों एवं विद्यार्थियों को इस योजना में बढ़चढ़ कर भाग लेना है। उक्त बातें बीएनएमयू के कुलपति प्रोफेसर आरकेपी रमण ने कही। वे शुक्रवार को टीपी कॉलेज के राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना इकाई प्रथम के स्वयंसेवकों के सात दिवसीय विशेष शिविर का उद्घाटन कर रहे थे। कुलपति ने कहा कि एनएसएस का लक्ष्य वाक्य है कि नाॅट मी बट यू अर्थात मैं नहीं, आप। हम सबों को इस लक्ष्य को हमेशा ध्यान में रखना है। हम दूसरों की मदद करते हैं, तो ईश्वर हमारी मदद करते हैं। अपने निहित स्वार्थों से ऊपर उठकर दूसरों की भलाई के लिए कार्य करें। कुलपति ने कहा कि शिक्षा का उद्देश्य विद्यार्थियों का सर्वांगीण विकास करना है। हमारे विद्यार्थी पठन-पाठन के साथ-साथ खेलकूद और समाजसेवा के क्षेत्र में भी आगे बढ़ें।

‘समाज से जुड़कर समाज के हित में करें कार्य’
कुलसचिव डाॅ. कपिलदेव प्रसाद ने कहा कि एनएसएस के स्वयंसेवकों ने राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया है। आगे भी बेहतर करने की आशा है। उन्होंने कहा कि शिविर के दौरान आप सबों को मेहनत से कार्य करना है। हम समाज से जुड़कर समाज के हित में कार्य करें। समन्वयक डॉ. अभय कुमार ने कहा कि राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना का गठन महात्मा गांधी के सपनों के भारत का निर्माण करना है। हिंदी विभाग की एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर डॉ. वीणा कुमारी ने कहा कि हम स्वयं जरूरतमंदों की सेवा करने को तत्पर रहें। हम पहले स्वयं को जागरूक करें, तभी हम दूसरों को जागरूक कर सकेंगे। वहीं डाॅ. जवाहर पासवान ने कहा कि समाज से जुड़ने पर ही मानव जीवन सार्थक होता है। इसलिए विद्यार्थियों को सामाजिक सरोकारों से जुड़ना चाहिए। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता प्राचार्य डाॅ. केपी यादव ने की। संचालन कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी डॉ. सुधांशु शेखर ने किया। इस अवसर पर डाॅ. राजीव रंजन, डॉ. एमके अरिमर्दन, डाॅ. वीरकिशोर सिंह, रंजन यादव, सारंग तनय, डेविड यादव, अमरेश कुमार अमर भी थे।

