पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:8 महीने से नहीं हो रहा आंखों का ऑपरेशन

मधेपुरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रत्येक साल होता है 250-300 ऑपरेशन, ऑपरेशन नहीं होने से लोग हो रहे अंधापन का शिकार

सदर अस्पताल में 8 महिने से आंखों का ऑपरेशन नहीं हो रहा है। स्थिति यह है कि जहां प्रत्येक साल 250-300 ऑपरेशन होता था, वहां एक भी ऑपरेशन नहीं हो रहा है। गरीब व जरूरतमंद लोग राशि के अभाव में ऑपरेशन नहीं करवा पा रहे हैं। जिसके कारण एेसे लोग अंधापन के शिकार हो रहे हैं। दूसरी ओर अस्पताल प्रशासन का कहना है कि जब चिकित्सक नहीं है तो आंखों का ऑपरेशन कौन करेगा। विभाग के बदनीयति का शिकार गरीब लोग हो रहे हैं, जो लाचारी में अपनी मोटी व गाढ़ी कमाई निजी अस्पतालों में दे रहे हैं। वर्तमान स्थिति यह है कि लोग तो ऑपरेशन के लिए आते हैं, लेकिन डॉक्टर नहीं रहने के कारण बैरंग वापस लौट जाते हैं।
8 माह का नेत्र विभाग का नहीं खुला ओटी : राज्य अंधापन समिति जिले में आंख से जुड़ी बीमारियों के इलाज के लिए कई तरह के दावा करता है। लेकिन स्थिति यह है कि ऑपरेशन नेत्र रोग विभाग के कमरे का ताला तक नहीं खोला जाता है। जबकि नेत्र रोग विभाग में तमाम उपकरण मौजूद है फिर भी एक भी मोतियाबिंद मरीजों के आंखों का ऑपरेशन नहीं हो पा रहा है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग से जिले को वर्तमान वित्तीय वर्ष में एक हजार से ज्यादा मोतियाबिंद रोगियों को आंखें के ऑपरेशन का लक्ष्य दिया गया है। लोगाों का कहना है कि अगर मोतियाबिन्द का ऑपरेशन अस्पताल में शुरू हो जाता तो अगले तीन माह में विभाग आराम से अपना लक्ष्य पूरा कर लेता। अस्पताल अधीक्षक डॉ. डीपी गुप्ता ने बताया कि मधेपुरा सदर अस्पताल में पहले 2 चिकित्सक पदस्थापित थे। एक डॉक्टर का 6 महीना पहले ट्रांसफर हो गया है।

विभाग काे कराया अवगत
डाक्टर के बाबत हमने विभाग को पत्र भी लिखा है। लेकिन अभी तक कोई निर्णय सीएस या वरीय अधिकारी को ही लेना है। डॉक्टर आते ही ऑपरेशन का काम शुरू हो जाएगा।
डॉ. डीपी गुप्ता, अस्पताल अधीक्षक, मधेपुरा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें