पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सुविधा:किसानों को 10 रुपए के शुल्क पर मिलेगी ऑनलाइन सुविधा

मधेपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कृषि विभाग के सभी कार्यों को ऑनलाइन करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई है। अब किसानों से संबंधित सभी कार्य ऑनलाइन होंगे। इसके तहत फसल क्षति अनुदान से लेकर बीज प्राप्त करने के अलावा यांत्रिकीकरण योजना के तहत अनुदान प्राप्त करने के अलावा अन्य कार्य भी हैं। विदित हो कि किसानों को ऑनलाइन कार्य कराने में काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा था। इसको देखते हुए कृषि विभाग ने जिला कृषि कार्यालय में किसानों को ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया सुविधा उपलब्ध करा दी है। डीएओ राजन बालन ने बताया कि किसानों इस सुविधा को प्राप्त करने के बदले दस रुपए का शुल्क देना होगा। जिला कृषि कार्यालय में यह सुविधा प्रारंभ होने से किसानों को काफी सहूलियत होगी। किसान कभी भी कार्यदिवस पर आकर अपना आवेदन ऑनलाइन करा सकते हैं। इसके लिए एक कर्मी की प्रतिनियुक्ति कर दी गई है। विदित हो कि गांव के किसानों को कई बार कृषि विभाग की ओर से लागू की गई योजनाओं का सही जानकारी नहीं मिल पाती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें