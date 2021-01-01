पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सत्यनारायण हत्याकांड:डीएम की गाड़ी के आगे 30 मिनट लेटे रहे अनशनकारी

मधेपुरा4 घंटे पहले
कला भवन के सामने डीएम की गाड़ी के आगे बैठे अनशनकारी को समझाते सदर थानाध्यक्ष। - Dainik Bhaskar
कला भवन के सामने डीएम की गाड़ी के आगे बैठे अनशनकारी को समझाते सदर थानाध्यक्ष।
  • हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामा के बाद डीएम और एसपी ने दिया आश्वासन, 9वें दिन समाप्त हुआ अनशन

भर्राही ओपी क्षेत्र के भदौल निवासी सत्यनारायण हत्याकांड मामले को लेकर परिजनों के द्वारा कला भवन परिसर में जारी अनशन के 9वें दिन हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामा के बाद डीएम श्याम बिहारी मीणा और एसपी योगेंद्र कुमार के आश्वासन पर समाप्त हो गया। कलाभवन में अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करने डीएम और एसपी पहुंचे थे। जहां बीते आठ दिनों से भदौल निवासी सत्यनारायण हत्याकांड में आरोपियों के नाम छांटे जाने से आहत परिजनों के द्वारा पहले से अनशन किया जा रहा था। अधिकारी तो कला भवन के अंदर प्रवेश कर गए। इधर, अनशनकारी महिला-पुरुष डीएम की गाड़ी के आगे लेट गए। अनशनकारियों को गाड़ी के सामने देख पुलिसकर्मियों में हलचल मच गई। मौके पर मौजूद सदर थानाध्यक्ष सुरेश प्रसाद सिंह ने उन्हें डीएम की गाड़ी के आगे से हटाने का काफी प्रयास किया, लेकिन परिजनों ने वहां से हटने से साफ मना कर दिया। मौके पर मौजूद सदर अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी नीरज कुमार और डीएम के गार्डों के द्वारा भी परिजनों को समझाने- बुझाने का काफी प्रयास किया गया, लेकिन परिजन डीएम से मिलने की गुहार लगाते रहे। अंततः आधे घंटे के बाद डीएम से मिलवाने की बात पर परिजन राजी हुए। बाद में परिजनों ने समाहरणालय स्थित कार्यालय में डीएम ने परिजनों से पूरी बात सुनी। इसके बाद उन्होंने उन लोगों को उचित कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया। इसके बाद अनशन समाप्त कर परिजन घर लौट गए।

सड़क निर्माण के दौरान हुई थी हत्या
विदित हो कि पिछले साल तीन जुलाई को भदौल गांव में सड़क बनाने को लेकर हुए विवाद में वहीं के निवासी सत्यनारायण यादव की पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। इस मामले में पीड़ित परिजनों के द्वारा 17 व्यक्तियों को नामजद किया गया था। जिसमें तत्कालीन एसडीपीओ ने अपने पर्यवेक्षण में महिला, नाबालिग समेत 11 व्यक्तियों का नाम छांट दिया था। इसे लेकर परिजनों के द्वारा पहले भी अनशन किया गया था। बाद में एक आरोपी वकील यादव का नाम जोड़ा गया। हालांकि उनके मामले में कार्रवाई डीआईजी के अनुमोदन के बाद होगी। परिजनों का आरोप है कि तत्कालीन एसडीपीओ के द्वारा किए गए पर्यवेक्षण में आरोपियों का नाम छांट दिया गया था। इसी मामले को लेकर पिछले नौ दिन से कला भवन परिसर में परिजन अनशन कर रहे थे।

