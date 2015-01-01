पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महापर्व:निर्जला उपवास रखकर व्रतियों ने छठी मैया से अखंड सौभाग्य और कोरोना के समूल विनाश की कामना की

मधेपुराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उगो हे सूरज देव भेल अरघ के बेर: भगवान भास्कर को एकटक निहारतीं व्रती। पुरैनी के कड़ामा में भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देतीं छठ व्रती।
  • सभी प्रखंडों के 274 घाटों पर श्रद्धालुओं ने अस्ताचलगामी और उदीयमान सूर्य को दिया अर्घ्य

जिला मुख्यालय समेत जिले के 274 घाटों पर सूर्योपासना का पर्व छठ धूमधाम से संपन्न हो गया। दोबारा से कोरोना के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देखते हुए सैकड़ों परिवारों ने अपने-अपने घर के छत या घर के आगे गड्‌ढ़ा खोदकर उसमें भरे पानी में खड़े होकर भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य दिया। बावजूद अनुमानत जिले के लगभग 13 लाख लोग विभिन्न छठ घाटों पर उमड़े। इस दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग तो टूटा ही। हालांकि कुछ परहेजी लोग मास्क जरूर लगाए हुए थे।

शुक्रवार की शाम को अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य और शनिवार की सुबह को उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के दौरान कोरोना के आशंकाओं के बीच आस्था भारी पड़ता दिखा। सरकारी गाइडलाइन तो जारी किया गया, लेकिन स्थलों पर तैनात मजिस्ट्रेट व पुलिस पदाधिकारी सामान्य विधि-व्यवस्था को बनाए रखने में चुस्त थे। इसके अलावा घाटों पर जिला प्रशासन के रोक के बावजूद खान-पान के स्टॉल सजे रहे।

कई लोगों ने बताया कि इस बार छठी मैइया से संतान की लंबी और स्वस्थ्य आयू की कामना के साथ ही कोरोना के विनाश की भी कामना की गई। इससे इतर, छठ घाटाें पर भीड़ के नियंत्रण तथा सुरक्षा को लेकर पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा सुरक्षा का पुख्ता इंतजाम किया गया था। विभिन्न घाटों पर प्रतिनियुक्त मजिस्ट्रेट, पुलिस पदाधिकारी व पुलिस बल नियमित रूप से निरीक्षण कर रहे थे। शहर में यातायात को सुचारु रखने के लिए कमांडो जवान भी मुस्तैदी से जमे हुए थे।

दीप जलाकर रातभर श्रद्धालुओं ने की छठी मैया की आराधना

चार दिवसीय लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ पूरे जिले में शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में संपन्न हो गया। वैश्विक स्तर पर फैले कोरोना वायरस पर आस्था का सैलाब भारी पड़ा। परम्परागत तरीके व धार्मिक अनुष्ठानों के साथ छठ के मौके पर शुक्रवार की शाम जहां लोगों ने अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया, वहीं दूसरी ओर शनिवार की अह सुबह उदयाचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ दिया।

डाला और सूप में पूजा अनुष्ठान सामग्री के साथ लोग शुक्रवार की दोपहर से ही छठ घाट पर पहुंचने लगे। कई सुरक्षित घाटों पर सूप और डाला रातभर रखकर लोगों ने छठी मैया की आराधना की। इस दौरान दौरा, कोनिया, कुरबार, हाथी आदि पर रातभर दीप जलाए रखा।

छठ घाट बनाने के दाैरान ड्रनेज में डूबने से बालक की मौत

आलमनगर। आलमनगर-कड़ामा रोड के भागीपुर ड्रेनेज में शुक्रवार की दोपहर छठ घाट बनाने के दौरान डूबने से एक किशोर की मौत हो गई। किशोर की पहचान आलमनगर उत्तरी पंचायत के बड़ी बगीचा वार्ड-15 निवासी किसान निरंजन मेहता के पुत्र अभिचंद मेहता के रूप में की गई। परिजनों ने बताया कि अन्य लोगों के साथ अभिचंद गांव से कुछ दूर पर भागीपुर ड्रेनेज में छठ घाट बना रहा था।

इसी दौरान पांव फिसलने से वह गहरे पानी में चला गया। जहां डूबने से उसकी मौत हो गई। उसे डूबते देख अन्य शोर मचाते हुए लोग पानी में कूदकर उसकी खोजबीन शुरू कर दी। करीब आधा घंटा की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद अभिचंद का शव बरामद हो पाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें