विस चुनाव:पिता सामाजिक न्याय के लिए लड़े, हम आर्थिक न्याय के लिए लड़ेंेगे: तेजस्वी

मधेपुरा2 घंटे पहले
मंगलवार को मुरलीगंज में सभा के दौरान राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव व अन्य कार्यकर्ता।
  • मधेपुरा, मुरलीगंज, आलमनगर और टिकुलिया में की सभा

जिले के चारों विधानसभा क्षेत्र से महागठबंधन के उम्मीदवारों के समर्थन में राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने मंगलवार को चार अलग-अलग स्थानों पर सभा को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान मधेपुरा से राजद प्रत्याशी प्रो. चंद्रशेखर के लिए कॉमर्स कॉलेज ग्राउंउ, बिहारीगंज से कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार सुभाषिनी यादव के लिए मुरलीगंज के बीएल हाईस्कूल, आलमनगर से राजद उम्मीदवार ई. नवीन कुमार निषाद के लिए आलमनगर के पानी टंकी मैदान और सिंहेश्वर से राजद उम्मीदवार चंद्रहास चौपाल के लिए टिकुलिया में सभा कर लोगों से समर्थन मांगा। मधेपुरा में तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा कि केंद्र और राज्य सरकार हर मोर्चे पर विफल है। इसलिए नीतीश कुमार की 10 तारीख को विदाई करना है। उन्होंने कहा कि हमारी सरकार शिक्षा, रोजगार, कमाई और कार्यवाही वाली होगी। गरीबों, शोषितों, वंचितों और सभी समाज के विकास और उत्थान के लिए कार्य किया जाएगा। मेरे पिता लालू प्रसाद यादव ने सामाजिक न्याय की लड़ाई लड़ी और हम आर्थिक न्याय की लड़ाई लड़ेंगे। जनसभा में उमड़ी भीड़ से कहा कि आपके उम्मीदवारों से कभी कोई गलती हुई होगी, तो उसके लिए हम माफी मांगते हैं। तेजस्वी ने कहा कि महागठबंधन की बिहार में सरकार बनते ही दस लाख बेरोजगार युवाओं को सरकारी नौकरी देने के साथ- साथ नियोजित शिक्षकों को समान काम के लिए समान वेतन देंगे।

इस बार नया बिहार बनाना है
आशा कार्यकर्ता, आंगनबाड़ी सेविका-सहायिका, जीविका दीदी, एमडीएम रसोइया आदि की सेवा नियमित करते हुए दोगुना से भी अधिक वेतन देंगे। तेजस्वी ने कहा कि इस बार नफरत फैलाने वाले और भ्रष्टाचारी सरकार को उखाड़कर नया बिहार बनाना है। इस बार सत्ता में आने के बाद आलमनगर क्षेत्र में मक्का प्रोसेसिंग उद्योग और बाढ़ से मुक्ति दिलाने का काम करुंगा ताकि लोगों की परेशानी दूर हो सके।

विकास को सत्ता परिवर्तन जरूरी
मधेपुरा से राजद प्रत्याशी प्रो. चंद्रशेखर ने कहा कि बिहार के विकास के लिए सत्ता परिवर्तन जरूरी है। जनता ने भी मन लिया है। बिहारीगंज से कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार सुभाषिनी यादव ने कहा कि जनता ने मौका दिया तो बिहारीगंज विधानसभा का समेकित रूप से विकास कराऊंगी। आलमनगर से राजद उम्मीदवार ई. नवीन कुमार निषाद ने कहा कि इस बार जनता का आशीर्वाद मिलने के बाद आलमनगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र की सेवा बेटा बनकर करुंगा।

