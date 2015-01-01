पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:लूटपाट के आरोप में पांच नामजद पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज

मधेपुराएक घंटा पहले
  • एक लाख रुपए नकद और जेवर लूटने का लगाया आरोप

बराही पंचायत क्षेत्र स्थित मोहनपुर वार्ड संख्या-2 निवासी रामकुमार शर्मा ने लूट-पाट को लेकर पांच नामजद के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराया है। दिए गए आवेदन में श्री शर्मा ने कहा है कि उसकी दो बेटियों की शादी 6 दिसंबर को निर्धारित है। शादी की तैयारी चल रही थी। इसी बीच शुक्रवार सुबह चार बजे 25 से 30 बदमाश उसके घर में घुस गए और सोए अवस्था में मारपीट तथा लूट-पाट करने लगे।

बदमाशों में बराही निवासी पलटू यादव, बासुदेव यादव, जोगबनी निवासी सचेन यादव, शशि कुमार तथा सुपौल जिले के हरदी निवासी लाल मोहर यादव शामिल थे। पलटू यादव ने आलमारी का लॉक तोड़कर बेटी की शादी के लिए घर में रखे गए एक लाख रुपए नकद निकाल लिए।

सचेन तथा शशि ने ट्रंक का ताला तोड़कर एक लाख 20 हजार कीमत के सोने का चेन, दो अंगूठी तथा 30-40 पीस साड़ी लेकर फरार हो गया। शेष बदमाश परिवार के सभी सदस्यों को हथियार के बल पर अपने कब्जे में कर रखा था। जाते-जाते बदमाशों ने घर के सारे सामान को भी तोड़ दिया। सदर थानाध्यक्ष सुरेश प्रसाद सिंह ने घटना की पुष्टि करते हुए कहा कि प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

