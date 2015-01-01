पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अगलगी कि घटना:तुलसियाही में चार बीघा धान की फसल में लगा दी आग

आलमनगर3 घंटे पहले
बिषपट्टी पंचायत के तुलसियाही गांव के पास धान की फसल में अज्ञात लोगों द्वारा आग लगा दी गई। घटना गुरुवार की रात करीब बारह बजे की है।तुलसियाही वार्ड संख्या- चार के पीड़ित किसान पिंटू सिंह और मीना देवी ने बताया कि चार बीघा में धान की फसल पकने के बाद काटकर उसकी तैयारी करने के लिए तुलसियाही और शिवरामपुर के बीच एक खेत में रखा था। जिसमें अज्ञात लोगों ने गुरुवार की रात करीब बारह बजे आग लगा दी। घटनास्थल से कुछ दूरी पर बने बासा पर सो रहे एक किसान ने अचानक जगने पर आग की लपट देख हल्ला मचाया। किसान के हल्ला करने पर दर्जनों ग्रामीण मौके पर पहुंचकर आग बुझाने का भरसक प्रयास किए। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि आलमनगर में दमकल होने की जानकारी नहीं थी। अन्यथा आग से फसल को बचाने में मदद मिलती। बताया गया कि पीड़ित किसान पिंटू सिंह ने चंद्रसारा के चंदेश्वरी प्रसाद सिंह से दो बीघा जमीन लीज पर लेकर खेती की थी। वहीं मीना देवी ने भी राजकिशोर सिंह से एक बीघा और संतोष सिंह का एक बीघा जमीन लीज पर लेकर धान की खेती की थी। घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर सीओ सिन्हा अभय कुमार, थानाध्यक्ष उदय कुमार, सरपंच चंदेश्वरी शर्मा, जदयू नेता चंदेश्वरी सिंह आदि ने पहुंचकर जायजा लिया। सीओ ने बताया कि पीड़ित किसान को नियमानुसार सहायता राशि दी जाएगी।

