पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लापरवाही:विवि में नि:शुल्क शिक्षा के आदेश का नहीं हो रहा है पालन : हर्षवर्धन सिंह

मधेपुरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बीएनएमयू के कुलसचिव से मिला वाम छात्र संगठन का प्रतिनिधिमंडल

वाम छात्र संगठन एआईएसएफ का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल सोमवार को बीएनएमयू के कुलसचिव डॉ. कपिलदेव प्रसाद से मुलाकात कर तीन सूत्री मांग- पत्र सौंपा। सौंपे गए मांग-पत्र में कहा गया है कि सरकार के निर्देश के बावजूद बीएनएमयू में सभी वर्ग की छात्राओं और एससी-एसटी छात्रों का नि:शुल्क नामांकन नहीं लिया जा रहा है। विवि के आदेश के बाद भी पीजी विभाग और महाविद्यालयों में किसी भी स्तर पर इसे लागू नहीं किया गया है। छात्र नेता हर्षवर्धन सिंह राठौर और सौरभ कुमार ने कहा कि प्री-पीएचडी व कोर्स वर्क की सभी प्रकिया में काफी विलंब हुआ है, लेकिन कोर्स वर्क के परीक्षा परिणाम में किसी स्तर पर संगठन बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगा। उन्होंने मांग किया कि दीपावली से पहले कोर्स वर्क का रिजल्ट जारी किया जाए। वार्ता के दौरान राठौर ने मांग किया कि बीएड व एमएड अधिग्रहण की प्रक्रिया सिंडीकेट बैठक से पहले शुरू हो, जिससे अगले सत्र में मुख्यालय में यहां के छात्रों को लाभ मिल सके। इस दौरान जब कुलसचिव ने अपने स्तर से प्राचार्यों से संपर्क कर छात्रा, एससी व एसटी के नि:शुल्क शिक्षा की हकीकत पूछी तो पता चला कि पत्र का पालन कहीं नहीं हो रहा है। इस पर कुलसचिव ने दीपावली से पहले प्राचार्य व विभागाध्यक्षों की बैठक बुलाने का आश्वासन संगठन को दिया। छात्र नेता द्वय ने कहा कि अगर विवि प्रशासन दीपावली से पहले सकारात्मक कदम उठाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें