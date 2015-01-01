पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी:बाइक की डिक्की से दोस्त ने 1.25 लाख रुपए और 60 हजार का चेक निकाल भागा

मधेपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • पीड़ित मनीष कुमार पौद्दार ने सदर थाना में की शिकायत, घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद

ग्वालपाड़ा के कल्याणपट्टी टेमा भेला निवासी एक युवक को उसके दोस्त व उसके साले ने धोखे से 1.25 लाख रुपए और 60 हजार का चेक ले लिया। इससे पीड़ित मनीष कुमार पौद्दार ने सदर थाना में आवेदन देकर शिकायत की है। मनीष ने कह कि वह मधेपुरा कॉलेज के पास वार्ड-2 में रहता है। उसका मित्र मुरलीगंज के तमोट परसा निवासी रुपेश कुमार वर्तमान में नगर परिषद के वार्ड-5 में रहता है। रूपेश कुमार के पास 60 हजार रुपया था। जिसे चेक के रूप में रुपेश का साला गोलू ने वापस कर दिया। सोमवार की सुबह 10:15 बजे वह अपने मित्र और उसके साला के साथ पीएस कॉलेज बैंक तक आया। मनीष ने बताया कि वह एक जमीन खरीद रहा है, जिसके लिए उसे जमीन मालिक को सोमवार को 1. 85 लाख रुपए देना था। इसमें से 60 हजार रुपए चेक भुना कर मिलता। शेष सवा लाख रुपए की व्यवस्था कर उसने अपनी बाइक की डिक्की में रख लिया। मनीष ने बताया कि रूपेश को नीचे छोड़कर वह रूपेश के साला गोलू कुमार को लेकर ऊपर बैंक में चेक जमा करने चला गया। इतने में रूपेश ने उसकी बाइक की डिक्की से सवा लाख रुपए और जमीन व गाड़ी के कागजात लेकर फरार हो गया। घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गया। रूपेश का साला आर्मी जवान गोलू कुमार भी बाद में चुपके से चेक लेकर भाग गया।

मुरहो नहर पर हथियार के बल पर बाइक की लूट
मधेपुरा | जिले के भर्राही ओपी क्षेत्र के मुरहो नहर पर अपराधियों ने हथियार का भय दिखाकर एक बाइक लूट ली। घटना के बाद अपराधी फरार हो गए। घटना रविवार देर शाम की है। इसे लेकर पीड़ित परमानंदपुर निवासी अरविंद यादव ने पुलिस से शिकायत की है। पीड़ित अरविंद यादव का कहना है कि रविवार की देर शाम को वह मधेपुरा से अपने घर जा रहा था। इसी बीच पल्सर पर सवार तीन हथियारबंद अपराधियों ने उसे हथियार के बल पर रोक लिया। इसके बाद उनलोगों से उसकी हीरो बाइक लूट ली।

