पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:गणतंत्र दिवस पर नहीं शुरू होगा गर्ल्स हॉस्टल

मधेपुरा/सुपाैल2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 15 दिन पूर्व हॉस्टल अधीक्षक की हुई है नियुक्ति, छात्राओं को होती है दिक्कत

बीएनएमयू के तत्कालीन कुलपति ने पिछले गणतंत्र दिवस पर ही की थी बालिका छात्रावास शुरू करने की घोषणा

बीएन मंडल विश्वविद्यालय में इस बार भी गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर गर्ल्स हॉस्टल शुरू नहीं हो पाया। कई वर्षों से विवि प्रशासन गर्ल्स हॉस्टल शुरू करने का प्रयास कर रहा है। लेकिन हॉस्टल शुरू करने का प्रयास सिर्फ तैयारी तक ही सिमट कर रह जाता है। तत्कालीन कुलपति ने पिछले वर्ष गणतंत्र दिवस पर ही गर्ल्स हॉस्टल शुरू करने की घोषणा की थी। उस समय पर हॉस्टल में फर्नीचर सहित अन्य कार्य भी पूरा कर लिया गया था, लेकिन इसके बाद भी हॉस्टल शुरू नहीं किया जा सका। छात्र संगठनों की लगातार मांग के बाद इधर कुछ दिन पूर्व गर्ल्स हॉस्टल के लिए अधीक्षक की नियुक्ति की गई है। अधीक्षक की नियुक्ति के बाद अब तक हॉस्टल की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था, खाना के लिए मेस, हॉस्टल फीस आदि को लेकर कोई तैयारी नहीं देखी जा रही है। जबकि कोरोना संक्रमण के बाद अब पीजी विभागों में पढ़ाई भी शुरू हो गई है। पीजी में पढ़ने वाली छात्राएं काफी दूर से आती हैं। जिनको आने जाने में काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है। पीजी के छात्राओं ने कहा कि आवाजाही में काफी दिक्कत होती है।

2009 से ही बनकर तैयार है छात्रावास
विश्वविद्यालय के पुराने कैंपस में जुलाई 2009 में यूजीसी मद से महिला छात्रावास बनकर तैयार है। लेकिन छात्राओं को रहने का मौका नहीं मिल पाया है। पहले विवि परिसर स्थित छात्रावास में गृहविज्ञान विभाग संचालित हो रहा था। इसके बाद इसे खाली कराकर फर्नीचर आदि लगाया गया। छात्रावास अधीक्षक डॉ. रीता सिंह ने बताया कि हॉस्टल में 21 छात्राओं के रहने की व्यवस्था है। उनके अधीक्षक बनने के बाद गर्ल्स हॉस्टल शुरू करने काे लेकर अब तक कोई बैठक नहीं हुई है। कहा कि गणतंत्र दिवस के बाद गर्ल्स हॉस्टल शुरू करने को लेकर विचार-विमर्श किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser