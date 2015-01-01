पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य:वैक्सीन को ले तैयार किया जाएगा हेल्थ वर्कर का डाटाबेस

मधेपुरा4 घंटे पहले
  • हेल्थ केयर वर्कर में होंगे सरकारी व निजी संस्थान के सभी स्वास्थ्यकर्मी, दिया गया प्रशिक्षण

कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए दी जाने वाली वैक्सीन की तैयारी में स्वास्थ्य विभाग तैयारी में जुट गया है। वैक्सीन के प्रबंधन को लेकर जिले के सभी स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों का डाटा तैयार किया जा रहा है।वैक्सीन कब तक आएगी, यह अभी तय नहीं है, लेकिन उससे जुड़ी जरूरी सुविधाएं और तैयारियां पूर्ण करने में विभाग तेजी से जुटा हुआ है। इस बाबत डीएचएस में बैठक आयोजित किया गया।

बैठक की अध्यक्षता करते हुए सीएस डॉ. सुभाषचंद्र श्रीवास्तव ने कहा कि कोरोना वैक्सीन को अन्य वैक्सीन से अलग रखा जाएगा। जिले स्तर से लेकर ब्लाक स्तर के कोल्ड चेन को इसमें शामिल किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना वैक्सीन पहले जिले के सभी सरकारी चिकित्सकों और हेल्थ कर्मियों को ही लगेगा। सीएस ने कहा कि कोविड-19 से सुरक्षा प्रदान करने के लिए स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय भारत सरकार द्वारा कोविड-19 वैक्सीन की उपलब्धता सुनिश्चित होने की स्थिति में आवश्यक तैयारी को प्रारंभ किए जाने का निर्णय लिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय के निर्देशानुसार सभी हेल्थकेयर वर्गों से संबंधित डेटाबेस तैयार किया जाना है, जिसके अंतर्गत सभी राज्य सरकार नियंता दिन सरकारी एवं निजी केयर सर्विस प्रोवाइडर एवं अदर वर्किंग इन हेल्थ केयर सेटिंग सम्मिलित होंगे, जिनको प्राथमिकता के आधार पर वैक्सीन दिए जाने की संभावना है। हालांकि बैठक में अभी यह जानकारी नहीं दी गई है कि वैक्सीन हाथ, पैर के मांस में लगेगा या फिर कहीं और।

बैठक में कहा गया कि इस योजना के तहत जिले के सभी आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, आशा व हैल्थ फैसीलेटर को भी वैक्सीन दिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा रजिस्टर्ड प्राइवेट डॉॅक्टर से लेकर हेल्थ वर्कर को भी इसमें शामिल किया गया है। बैठक में निर्देश दिया गया है कि आंकड़ों की शुद्धता एवं गुणवत्ता बनाए रखने के लिए राज्य स्तरीय उन्मुखीकरणोपरांत अपने जिला के सभी स्तर पर संबंधित पदाधिकारियों, कर्मियों एवं निजी संस्थानों के प्रतिनिधियों का स्थानीय स्तर पर स्टैंडर्ड टैंपलेट पर काम करें।

