सुविधा:सभी बूथों पर स्वास्थ्यकर्मी तैनात रहेंगे : नवदीप

मधेपुरा2 घंटे पहले
मंगलवार को आयोजित बैठक में मौजूद डीएम व अन्य अधिकारी।
  • चुनाव को लेकर डीएम ने सभी कोषांगों के अधिकारियों संग की बैठक

विधानसभा चुनाव के निमित्त जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह जिलाधिकारी नवदीप शुक्ला ने वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से सभी निर्वाची पदाधिकारी व बीडीओ संग बैठक की। बैठक में मेडिकल बायो वेस्ट को कोविड-19 के निर्देशित प्रोटोकॉल के तहत सुनिश्चित करने का निर्देश दिया। डीएम ने कहा कि लोकतंत्र का महापर्व कोरोना काल में हो रहा है। ऐसे में इसे सुरक्षात्मक रूप से सफल करना हम सभी की बड़ी जिम्मेदारी है। उन्होंने कहा कि बूथ पर आशा, एएनएम के अलावा आंगनबाड़ी कर्मी मौजूद रहेंगी। लेकिन उसकी सही मॉनिटरिंग होते रहना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी कर्मी पूरी सुरक्षा किट के साथ बूथ पर मौजूद रहना है। उन्होंने कहा कि दो बार मतदान के समय बायो वेस्ट का उठाव होगा। बीएमडब्लू में ग्लब्स व मास्क होगा। इसे एक बार दिन में दूसरा व अंतिम चुनाव खत्म होने के बाद बीएमडब्लू बॉक्स में जमा करना है। मास्क व ग्लब्स कहीं भी यत्र-तत्र नजर नहीं अाना चाहिए। जमा बीएमडब्लू को नजदीक के पीएचसी में जमा करना है। सीएस ने कहा कि सात नवंबर को सभी स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी समय पर बूथों पर पहुंचेंगे। इसके अलावा सभी पीएचसी में मेडिकल टीम पूरी तैयारी के साथ तैयार रहेगी।

सभी विस के लिए नोडल पदाधिकारी नियुक्त
सभी विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के लिए अलग-अलग नोडल पदाधिकारी की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। मतदान केंद्रों पर स्वास्थ्य टीम थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग मशीन के साथ मौजूद रहेगी। सभी मतदाताओं की जांच की जाएगी। जिन मतदाताओं का तापमान मानक से अधिक होगा, उन्हें लाइन से बाहर कर छांव में 15 मिनट आराम करने की सलाह दी जाएगी। इसके बाद पुनः उनकी जांच की जाएगी। अगर फिर उनका तापमान अधिक पाया गया तो उन्हें एक टोकन दिया जाएगा। वे मतदान के लिए निर्धारित अंतिम एक घंटे के अंदर मतदान कर सकेंगे।

