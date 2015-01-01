पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सच्चाई की चुकाई कीमत:एचएम ने मंटू के हत्यारोपी को पकड़वाने में निभाई थी भूमिका, जमानत पर छूटते ही अपराधी ने गोलियों से भूना

मधेपुरा/शंकरपुरएक घंटा पहले
मधैली में शिक्षक की हत्या के बाद विलाप करते परिजन।
  • शंकरपुर के मधैली की पंचायत समिति सदस्य के शिक्षक पति को अपराधियों ने कर दी हत्या
  • संदेह के आधार पर एक युवक को पुलिस ने किया हिरासत में, 10 नामजद

शंकरपुर थाना क्षेत्र के मोरकाही कटायर के पास जिरवा मधेली पंचायत की पंसस पूनम देवी के पति प्रभारी एचएम रामकुमार यादव की गोली मारकर हत्या के बाद से क्षेत्र में दहशत का माहौल है। परिजनों की माने ताे पूर्व में रामकुमार यादव ने रायभीड़ निवासी एक युवक के हत्या मामले में आरोपी रहे रायभीड़ के ही एक अपराधी गुड्डू की गिरफ्तारी में बड़ी भूमिका निभाई थी। पिछले दिनों वह जेल से छूटा था। इसी आक्रोश में गुड्डू ने अपने अन्य साथियों के साथ मिलकर रामकुमार को गोलियों से भून दिया। घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद रात में ही शव काे पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया और सदर एसडीपीओ अजय नारायण यादव के नेतृत्व में रातभर संदिग्धों के ठिकाने पर छापेमारी की गई। इस दौरान पूछताछ के लिए एक युवक को पकड़ा भी है। हालांकि अबतक नामजद आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो पाई है। मामले में मृतक श्री यादव के पुत्र दुर्गेश कुमार ने 10 नामजद व अन्य पांच अज्ञात पर केस दर्ज कराया है। दुर्गेश का कहना है कि वह और उसके छोटे चाचा, मां की दवाई लाने सोमवार की रात को शंकरपुर जा रहे था। इसी दौरान मोरकाही कटायर के समीप ट्रांसफाॅर्मर के पास पंहुचे तो देखा की गुड्डू यादव, मनीष कुमार, प्रमोद यादव सहित 10 नामजद व पांच से सात अज्ञात व्यक्ति हथियार के साथ खड़े थे। गुड्डू यादव मोबाइल से कहीं बात कर रहा था। उनलोगों को वहां देखकर वे लोग आगे बढ़कर मोरकाही सड़क पर राजाराम यादव से बात करने लगे। उसी समय में पश्चिम दिशा से एक बाइक आ रही थी। उसे देखकर अपराधी आगे बढ़े और कटायर के पास बने कल्वर्ट के पास गाली-गलौज करने के बाद अंधाधुंध फायरिंग कर फरार हो गए। दुर्गेश ने कहा कि अन्य लोगों के साथ जब वह घटनास्थल पर पहुंचा तो देखा की उसके पिता खून से लथपथ और मर चुके थे। थानाध्यक्ष श्रीकांत शर्मा ने बताया कि मृतक के पुत्र के फर्द बयान पर 10 लोगों को नामजद किया गया है। घटना के कारणों का पता लगाया जा रहा है।

आरोप, अपराधियों को संरक्षण दे रही पुलिस
मृतक की पुत्री ने शंकरपुर पुलिस पर अपराधियों को संरक्षण देने का आरोप लगाया है। परिजनों का कहना है कि सोमवार की रात को थाना से मात्र चार किलोमीटर की दूरी पर हत्या की घटना हुई। लेकिन स्थानीय पुलिस एक घंटे के बाद आई। जबकि घटना के बाद ही स्थल पर काफी लोग जमा हो चुके थे और पुलिस को भी खबर की गई थी। स्थानीय पुलिस के काफी देर से पहुंचे के कारण घटना में शामिल सभी अपराधी फरार हो गए। उनलोगों ने बताया कि रायभीड़ के मंटू यादव हत्याकांड के आरोपी गुड्डू यादव को पकड़वाने में शिक्षक रामकुमार यादव ने ही पुलिस की मदद की थी। इसकी जानकारी गुड्डू यादव को हो गई थी। इसके बाद से ही वह पहले तो जेल से भी फोन कर छूटने के बाद हत्या कर देने की धमकी दिया था। इसकी जानकारी रामकुमार यादव ने शंकरपुर पुलिस को दी थी। परिजनों का आरोप है कि इस मामले में शंकरपुर पुलिस ने अपराधी पर कार्रवाई तो नहीं की, उल्टे थाना में अपराधियों का आना-जाना बढ़ गई।

गुड्डू के निकलने पर सहमे थे रामकुमार
घर वालों ने बताया कि गुड्डू कुछ दिन पूर्व ही जमानत पर छूटा है। जेल से निकलने के बाद उसकी चहलकदमी भी बढ़ गई थी। इसे देखते हुए रामकुमार यादव ने चार-पांच दिन पूर्व ही अपने और भाइयों के बेटों को आशंका जताते हुए सचेत रहने की बात कही थी। इस क्रम में वे शंकरपुर में भी वे अपने कुछ विश्वस्त लोगों के पास ही बैठते थे। घर आने के दौरान भी मोजमा बस्ती की ओर से आते थे। लेकिन सोमवार की रात को वे मोरकाही कटायर की ओर से घर आ रहे थे। इसी दौरान अपराधियों ने घेरकर उन्हें गोलियों से भून दिया।

सभी पहलुओं की हो रही पड़ताल
शंकरपुर थाना क्षेत्र में शिक्षक की गोली मारकर हुई हत्या मामले में रात से ही सभी संदिग्धों के ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की जा रही है। इस क्रम में एक संदिग्ध को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है। पीड़ित परिजनों द्वारा शंकरपुर थानाध्यक्ष पर लगाए गए आरोपों की भी जांच कराई जा रही है। आरोप सत्य पाए जाने पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
योगेंद्र कुमार, एसपी, मधेपुरा

कट्टा व कारतूस के साथ एक गिरफ्तार, दूसरा फरार

मधेपुरा/ग्वालपाड़ा | अरार ओपी की पुलिस ने लूटपाट के उद्देश्य से बाइक से जा रहे एक युवक को कट्टा और कारतूस के साथ गिरफ्तार कर लिया। जबकि बाइक सवार दूसरा युवक पुलिस को चकमा देकर फरार हो गया। इधर, पुलिस ने मंगलवार को पूछताछ के बाद गिरफ्तार युवक को न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया है। मामले को लेकर आयोजित प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में एसपी योगोंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि अपराध नियंत्रण को लेकर पुलिस मुख्यालय से मिले गाइडलाइन के अनुसार विभिन्न थानों की पुलिस लगातार वाहन जांच कर रही है। इसी क्रम में सोमवार की देर शाम को पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि कुछ अपराधी किसी घटना को अंजाम देने के लिए अरार ओपी क्षेत्र के झिटकिया नहर के पास जुटे हुए हैं।

पुलिस को देख भागने का किया प्रयास
इस सूचना पर ही अरार की पुलिस झिटकिया बेलदौर प्रशाखा नहर के पक्की सड़क पर पहुंची, तो एक बाइक पर सवार दो संदिग्ध व्यक्ति दिखाई दिए। जब उन्हें पुलिस के द्वारा रोकने का प्रयास किया गया तो वह दोनों पुलिस को देख कर भागने का प्रयास करने लगा। इस क्रम में पुलिस बल ने खदेड़ कर ग्वालपाड़ा के करहरा वार्ड-5 निवासी अपराधी सिंटू कुमार यादव को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। जबकि उसके साथ रहे दूसरा अपराधी मुरलीगंज थाना क्षेत्र के पंचगछिया निवासी हरेराम कुमार उर्फ हरेराम यादव अंधेरा का लाभ उठाकर भाग गया। तलाशी के क्रम में सिंटू के पास से एक कट्टा और एक गोली बरामद हुआ। पुलिस ने एक हीरो बाइक भी जब्त कर लिया।

