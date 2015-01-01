पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

क्राइम:छठ मनाने आए होमगार्ड जवान को सोए अवस्था में मारी गाेली, रेफर

घैलाढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घैलाढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के श्रीनगर पंचायत के बेलोखरी वार्ड-13 की घटना, जख्मी के बयान पर होगी रिपोर्ट

थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत श्रीनगर पंचायत के बेलोखरी वार्ड-13 में अज्ञात अपराधियों ने एक होमगार्ड जवान को सोए अवस्था में गोली मारकर गंभीर रूप से घायल कर दिया। प्राथमिक इलाज के बाद उसे डीएमसीएच के लिए रेफर कर दिया गया। वहां भी उनकी स्थिति नाजुक है। घटना गुरुवार-शुक्रवार की दरम्यानी रात की है। होमगार्ड जवान पटना में तैनात हैं। छठ पर्व को लेकर वे अपने गांव आए हुए थे। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है।

फिलहाल घटना के कारण और इसमें शामिल अपराधियों का खुलासा नहीं हो पाया है। बताया गया कि बेलोखरी वार्ड-13 निवासी 55 वर्षीय होमगार्ड जवान भूपेंद्र यादव उर्फ भूपो यादव छठ मनाने के लिए पटना से अपने घर आए हुए थे। इस क्रम में गुरुवार-शुक्रवार की दरम्यानी रात को जब वे अपने घर में सोए हुए थे। इसी दाैरान अज्ञात अपराधियों ने जान मारने की नीयत से गोली चला दी, जो भूपेंद्र यादव की दाहिने आंख के पास लगते हुए गला होकर निकलते हुए हाथ में जाकर फंस गया।

गोली चलने की आवाज सुनकर परिजन भी हल्ला करते हुए स्थल पर पहुंचे। वहां पहुंचने पर लोगों ने देखा कि भूपेंद्र यादव खून से लथपथ थे। इसके बाद परिजन उन्हें तुरंत घैलाढ़ स्वास्थ्य केंद लेकर आए। जहां पर डॉक्टर ने प्राथमिक उपचार कर उसे सदर अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया।

लेकिन स्थिति गंभीर रहने के कारण उन्हें डीएमसीएच दरभंगा रेफर कर दिया गया। घटना की जानकारी परिजनों ने घैलाढ़ पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने जांच पड़ताल शुरू कर दी है। इस संबंध में थाना अध्यक्ष रामनारायण यादव ने बताया कि मामले में घायल व्यक्ति का फर्द बयान आने पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर अपराधियों के विरुद्ध कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें