परीक्षा:टीपी कॉलेज में 8 से होगी इग्नू की सत्रांत परीक्षा

मधेपुरा /मुरलीगंज2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो पालियों में होगी परीक्षा, 2450 परीक्षार्थी होंगे शामिल, हॉल टिकट कर दिया गया है जारी

इग्नू दिसंबर 2020 की सत्रांत परीक्षा 8 फरवरी से शुरू होगी। इग्नू क्षेत्रीय केंद्र सहरसा के क्षेत्रीय निदेशक डॉ. मिर्जा नेहाल ए. बेग की ओर से दी गई जानकारी के अनुसार इग्नू अध्ययन केंद्र टीपी कॉलेज के समन्वयक डॉ. आरपी राजेश ने बताया मधेपुरा जिला मुख्यालय में एक केंद्र पर परीक्षा आयोजित होगी। इसमें लगभग 2450 परीक्षार्थी शामिल होंगे। प्रथम दिन दोनों पालियों में लगभग 250 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में सम्मिलित होंगे। परीक्षा 8 फरवरी से 13 मार्च तक सुबह 10 से दोपहर एक बजे व दूसरी पाली की परीक्षा दोपहर दो से शाम पांच बजे तक होगी। परीक्षा में सम्मिलित होने के लिए हॉल टिकट इग्नू द्वारा जारी कर दिया गया है। डाॅ. आरपी राजेश ने बताया कि योग्य परीक्षार्थियों के हॉल टिकट विश्वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट पर अपलोड कर दिया गया है। कहा कि परीक्षार्थी विश्वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट www.ignou.ac.in पर दिए गए लिंक पर जाकर अपना हॉल टिकट डाउनलोड कर लें। साथ ही हॉल टिकट पर अंकित निर्देशों का पालन करें। इग्नू की परीक्षा व अन्य विस्तृत जानकारी के लिए विश्वविद्यालय की मुख्य वेबसाइट को देखें।

परीक्षा के दौरान कोविड-19 के निर्देश का कड़ाई से पालन होगा
डॉ. आरपी राजेश ने बताया कि बीपीपी के सभी पत्र, बीडीपी/बीटीएस/बीसीए के बीएसएचएफ 101 व एफएसटी एक व सीबीसीएस आधारित स्नातक व स्नातक अॉनर्स कार्यक्रम के बीईवीएई 181 की परीक्षा बहुवैकल्पिक प्रश्न (एमसीक्यू) आधारित ओएमआर सीट पर होगी। परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा के दौरान सावधानी पूर्वक ओएमआर सीट भरने की सलाह दी जाती है। बताया कि परीक्षा अवधि में परीक्षार्थियों के स्वास्थ्य व सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर कोविड-19 के फैलाव को रोकने के लिए केंद्र सरकार के निर्देशों का पालन किया जाएगा।

