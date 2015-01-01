पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:ओवरटेक के चक्कर में ट्रैक्टर चालक ने गंवाई जान टेंपू में सवार 2 लोगों की भी मौत, 3 बच्चियां जख्मी

चाैसा /मधेपुरा4 घंटे पहले
मृतक ड्राइवर के घर पर विलाप करते मृतक के परिजन।
  • पैना पैक्स अध्यक्ष का है ट्रैक्टर, मृत चालक और अज्ञात टेंपू चालक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज
  • ट्रैक्टर के हेडलाईट में कम रोशनी रहने के कारण टेंपू को नहीं बचा सका और टेंपू ट्रैक्टर के डाले में फंसी

जिले के चौसा थाना क्षेत्र के चौसा-फुलौत मुख्य सड़क पर भवनपुरा टोला मोड़ के पास ओवरटेक के चक्कर में जहां ट्रैक्टर के चालक ने अपनी जान गंवा दी। वहीं एक ही दिशा से जा रही टेंपू पर सवार दो सवारियों की भी माैत हाे गई। घटना के दौरान टेंपू पर सवार तीन मासूम भी घायल हो गए। किंतु भगवान का शुक्र रहा कि तीनों मासूमों को चौसा पीएचसी में इलाज के बाद चिकित्सकों ने मुक्त कर दिया। किंतु घटना ने तीनों मासूमों की मां की जिंदगी लील ली। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर पहुंचे चौसा थानाध्यक्ष समेत पुलिस के जवानों ने तीनों शव को गड्ढे से बाहर निकाला तथा रातों रात पोस्टमार्टम कराकर परिजनों को सुपुर्द कर दिया। शव पहुंचे की गांव में मातमी सन्नाटा छा गया। उधर, पुलिस ने ग्रामीणों की मदद से ट्रैक्टर तथा टेंपू को 15 फीट गड्‌ढ़ा में भरे पानी से बाहर निकाल कर जब्त कर लिया। छानबीन के दौरान पता चला कि दुर्घटनाग्रस्त ट्रैक्टर पैना पैक्स के अध्यक्ष मो. आजाद का है। जबकि टेंपू के मालिक तथा चालक की जानकारी पुलिस जुटाने में लगी है। चाैकीदार के बयान पर मृत ट्रैक्टर चालक तथा फरार टेंपू चालक पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर ली गयी है।

ओवरटेक के दाैरान भवनपुरा टोला के पास हुआ हादसा
प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों की मानें तो टेंपू सवारी लेकर चौसा से धनेशपुर की ओर जा रही थी। इसी दौरान रुपाैली से माल खाली कर ट्रैक्टर पैना की अोर जा रही थी। चौसा-फुलौत मुख्य सड़क पर भवनपुरा टोला मोड़ के पास तेज गति से जा रहे ट्रैक्टर चालक मो. रिजवान टेंपू से आगे निकलना चाहा किंतु हेड लाईट में कम रोशनी रहने के कारण वह टेंपू को नहीं बचा सका और टेंपू ट्रैक्टर के डाले में फंस गयी। टेंपू पर सवार लोगों का हल्ला सुनकर अचानक चालक ने ट्रैक्टर में ब्रेक लगा दी और ट्रैक्टर टेंपू समेत सड़क के नीचे बने पानी से भरे 15 फीट गड्‌ढ़ा में गिर गया। इस दौरान ट्रैक्टर चालक रिजवान तथा टेंपू पर सवार पूर्णिया जिले के रुपौली थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत लक्ष्मीनियां निवासी सुभाष मंडल की पत्नी अमिता देवी (35) और भागलपुर जिले के ढोलबज्जा निवासी केलू मल्लिक के पुत्र विकास कुमार मल्लिक (25) की मौत हो गई जबकि अमिता की पुत्री निभा कुमारी (8), सती कुमारी (6) तथा सविता कुमारी (3) मामूली रुप से घायल हो गयी।

शव पहुंचते ही गांव में मचा कोहराम
सड़क हादसे के शिकार हुए ट्रैक्टर चालक मो. रिजवान का शव रविवार अहले सुबह घर पहुंचते ही गांव में कोहराम मच गया। ड्राइवर की पत्नी नबीसा खातून और उसके परिजनों के रोने की चीत्कार से गांव का माहौल गमगीन हो गया। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि ट्रैक्टर चालक अपने पीछे चार पुत्र व तीन पुत्री छोड़ गए हैं। वे ट्रैक्टर चलाकर किसी तरह अपने परिवार का भरण-पोषण करते थे। उनकी मौत से परिवार के सामने आर्थिक संकट खड़ा हो जाएगा। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही राजद अल्पसंख्यक प्रदेश अध्यक्ष प्रो. खालिद, मुखिया प्रतिनिधि मोहम्मद शाहजहां, सरपंच प्रतिनिधि मोहम्मद शमीम उद्दीन तथा पूर्व पंचायत समिति सदस्य निसार अहमद ने परिवार को सांत्वना देते हुए मुआवजा दिलाने का भरोसा दिलाया।

शिकायत:बहन की जहर खिला की हत्या

सिंहेश्वर | थाना क्षेत्र के चंपानगर वार्ड संख्या-02 में एक महिला को जहर खिला कर हत्या करने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। मृतका के भाई ने सिंहेश्वर थाना में आवेदन देकर पति, सास, ससुर सहित 10 लोगों पर हत्या का अारोप लगाया है। जानकारी के अनुसार मृतक बबली देवी के भाई सुपौल जिला के बगही करिहो वार्ड संख्या-01 निवासी बंसलाल चौहान ने थाना में दिए गए आवेदन में कहा है कि चंपानगर निवासी पति सुरेश चौहान, रंजू देवी, ससुर जामुन चौहान, सास कुलिया देवी, रमेश चौहान, मिथिलेश चौहान, दिलीप चौहान व सुपौल जिले के करजाइन बाजार थाना के सुतिहार निवासी नारायण सिंह, शिवनारायण सिंह व दीपनारायण सिंह ने षड्यंत्र के तहत उसकी बहन की हत्या जहर खिलाकर कर दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि इसके पूर्व भी उसकी बहन को प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा था। कहानी में कई और पहलु भी है। प्रताड़ना को लेकर सरपंच के दरवाजे पर पंचायत भी की गई थी। इसी बीच छठ पर्व के शाम के अर्घ्य के बाद इस घटना को अंजाम दिया गया। उसके गले पर भी निशाना है। हत्या के दौरान गला भी दबाया गया है। घटना की पुष्टि करते हुए थानाध्यक्ष रणवीर कुमार ने बताया की आवेदन के आलोक में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर ली गई है।

