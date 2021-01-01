पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्रह-नक्षत्र:साल के शुरुआती 3 माह में कम मुहूर्त, इस माह सिर्फ 2 दिन गूंजेंगी शहनाई, इसके बाद शादी के लिए करना होगा अप्रैल का इंतजार

मधेपुरा2 घंटे पहले
जानिए किस माह कितने शुभ मुहूर्त - Dainik Bhaskar
जानिए किस माह कितने शुभ मुहूर्त
  • सबसे ज्यादा मई में 16 दिन शादी के लिए शुभ, अप्रैल में 11 दिन कर सकेंगे मांगलिक काम
  • 175 साल में पहली बार रामनवमी होगी बेहद खास, विवाह के लिए सबसे उत्तम मुहूर्त माना जा रहा

इस माह शादी के दो मुहूर्त हैं। दो दिन ही शहर में शहनाई बजेगी। इसके बाद लोगों को शादी-ब्याह के लिए अप्रैल का इंतजार करना होगा। इससे पहले शादी के शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं हैं। हालांकि इस साल शादी-विवाह के लिए 70 दिन मुहूर्त हैं। देव गुरु बृहस्पति 19 जनवरी से 16 फरवरी तक रहेंगे। इसमें केवल 17 और 21 फरवरी को शादी के लिए शुभ माना जा रहा है। यह अबूझ मुहूर्त होगा। पं. दुर्गानंद झा के अनुसार, 16 फरवरी से गुरु का उदय होगा। यह 21 फरवरी तक रहेगा। मिथिला पंचांग के मुताबिक 17 और 21 फरवरी को विवाह का मुहूर्त है। यह बेहद उत्तम है। इसके बाद 16 अप्रैल से विवाह का शुभ मुहूर्त शुरू होगा। अप्रैल से 15 जुलाई तक शादी के लिए मुहूर्त मिलेंगे।

{अप्रैल : 16, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 और 30 {मई : 02, 03, 07, 08,12, 13, 17, 20, 21, 22, 24, 26, 27,28, 29, 30 {जून : 03, 04, 11, 16, 17, 18, 19,20, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27 {जुलाई : 01, 02, 06, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 {नवंबर : 15, 16, 20, 21, 28, 29, 30 {दिसंबर : 01, 02, 05, 08, 09, 10 और 13

खरमास खत्म होने के बाद शुरू हुए मांगलिक काम

मालूम हो कि कोरोनाकाल में पिछले साल शादी-ब्याह पर ब्रेक लग गई थी। नए साल में संक्रमण कम होने और कोरोना गाइडलाइन के बीच मांगलिक काम शुरू हुए हैं। इस वर्ष मकर संक्रांति के साथ ही खरमास खत्म होने के बाद मांगलिक काम शुरू होने लगे। अब पूरे साल विवाह के लिए शुभ मुर्हूत हैं। हालांकि साल के शुरुआती तीन माह में मुहूर्त की संख्या बेहद कम है।

रामनवमी पर महासंयाेग
पं. दुर्गानंद झा की माने तो इस बार 175 साल के इतिहास में रामनवमीं पर शादी का महासंयोग बन रहा है। यह बेहद उत्तम है। इसे विवाह के लिए बेहद शुभ बताया जा रहा है। इतना ही नहीं, सबसे ज्यादा शादी के मुहूर्त मई में 16 दिन हैं। हालांकि अप्रैल से जून तक हर माह 10-12 शुभ मुहूर्त हैं।

