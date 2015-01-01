पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटर परीक्षा:इंटर के डमी एडमिट कार्ड में अब 12 तक होगा सुधार

मधेपुराएक घंटा पहले
  • बिहार बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर अपलोड है डमी एडमिट कार्ड

बिहार बोर्ड ने इंटर परीक्षा 2021 के डमी एडमिट कार्ड में सुधार की तिथि बढ़ा दी है। अब छात्र-छात्राएं डमी एडमिट कार्ड में किसी भी प्रकार की गलती को 12 नवंबर तक सुधार करा सकते हैं। इससे पहले डमी एडमिट कार्ड में गलती सुधार की अंतिम तारीख पांच नवंबर थी। इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा 2021 में शामिल होने वाले छात्रों के एडमिट कार्ड में भूल सुधार के लिए डमी एडमिट कार्ड बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर जारी कर दिया गया है। बोर्ड द्वारा जारी निर्देश में कहा गया है कि इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा 2021 में सम्मिलित होने के लिए ऑनलाइन भरे गए सूचीकरण एवं परीक्षा आवेदन के आधार पर छात्र-छात्राओं का डमी एडमिट कार्ड समिति की वेबसाइट पर 12 नवंबर तक त्रुटि सुधार के लिए अपलोड रहेगा। इसलिए शिक्षण संस्थान अपने यूजर आईडी और पासवर्ड के माध्यम से समिति की वेबसाइट पर लॉग-इन कर डमी एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड कर उसे अविलंब अपने विद्यालय के सभी छात्र-छात्राओं को अनिवार्य रूप से उपलब्ध कराएंगे।

