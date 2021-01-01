पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:शोषितों के अधिकार और सम्मान की लड़ाई लड़ते रहे जगदेव प्रसाद : निशांत

मधेपुरा2 घंटे पहले
मंगलवार को विवि परिसर में जगदेव प्रसाद की जयंती मनाते एनएसयूआई कार्यकर्ता। - Dainik Bhaskar
मंगलवार को विवि परिसर में जगदेव प्रसाद की जयंती मनाते एनएसयूआई कार्यकर्ता।
  • विवि परिसर में एनएसयूआई कार्यकर्ताओं ने मनाई जगदेव प्रसाद की जयंती
  • शहर के साथ ही जिले के अन्य प्रखंडों में जयंती पर लोगों ने किया याद

बीएन मंडल विश्वविद्यालय परिसर में मंगलवार को एनएसयूआई कार्यकर्ताओं ने शोषितों-वंचितों के नायक जगदेव प्रसाद की जयंती मनाई गई। सर्वप्रथम कार्यकर्ताओं ने उनके चित्र पर पुष्पांजलि कर उन्हें याद किया गया। इस अवसर पर एनएसयूआई जिलाध्यक्ष निशांत यादव ने कहा कि जगदेव बाबू देश के बहुसंख्यक पिछड़े, दलित, आदिवासी, शोषित-पीड़ित व वंचितों के नायक और हिमायती थे। वे आजीवन शोषितों के अधिकार और सम्मान की लड़ाई लड़ते रहे। उन्होंने कहा कि बिहार के लेनिन जगदेव बाबू ने जब शोषितों के दल का गठन किया था तो उन्होंने कहा था कि मैं सौ वर्ष की लंबी लड़ाई की नींव रख रहा हूं, जिसमें आने वाले पहली पीढ़ी के लोग मारे जाएंगे। दूसरी पीढ़ी के लोग जेल जाएंगे और तीसरी पीढ़ी के लोग राज करेंगे। उनके दर्जनों नारे आज देश के शोषितों के लिए उत्साह और ऊर्जा का असीम स्रोत बन चुके हैं। उनका मानना था कि देश के शासन, प्रशासन, व्यवस्था और संसाधन में सबकी बराबर की हिस्सेदारी है। लेकिन दस प्रतिशत लोग देश के नब्बे प्रतिशत शोषितों की हकमारी कर रहे हैं। इस अवसर पर छात्र नेता नीतीश यादव, नीरज यादव, अरमान अली, जितेंद्र कुमार, रौशन राज, पुरुषोत्तम कुमार, रौशन कुमार, गोपी कुमार, अजय कुमार, संजय, सुशांत, सत्यम, कृष्णा व प्रशांत सहित अन्य लोग भी मौजूद थे।

गरीबों के मसीहा थे जगदेव बाबू : सुभाष प्रसाद

बिहारीगंज | बिहारीगंज में अमर शहीद जगदेव प्रसाद की जयंती मनाई गई। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता रालोसपा जिलाध्यक्ष रवि शंकर कुमार उर्फ पिंटू मेहता ने की। कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित प्रदेश प्रभारी सुभाष प्रसाद ने जगदेव बाबू के चित्र पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित कर उनके कदमों पर चलने का संकल्प लिया। उन्होंने कहा कि जगदेव बाबू शोषितों एवं गरीबों के मसीहा थे। उन्होंने शोषित समाज को आगे बढ़ाने का काम किया। इस मौके पर जिले में 200 किसान चौपाल लगाकर किसानों को जागरूक करने का भी बीड़ा उठाया गया। इस अवसर पर प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष सीताराम कुशवाहा, प्रदेश के संगठन सचिव मो. इफ्तेखार आलम, प्रदेश के महासचिव मृत्युंजय मेहता, जिला महासचिव व प्रवक्ता अमित कुशवाहा, किसान सेल के अध्यक्ष अमन कुमार, चिकित्सा प्रकोष्ठ के अध्यक्ष डॉ. आशीष कुमार, जिला महासचिव सुनील मेहता, प्रखंड अध्यक्ष धीरेंद्र मेहता, छोटू साह व बेचन ठाकुर सहित भी उपस्थित थे।

शोषितों के हित की बात करते थे शहीद जगदेव : जवाहर मेहता

पुरैनी | पुरैनी पंचायत के वार्ड संख्या-आठ में विनोद मेहता के आवास पर जगदेव प्रसाद कुशवाहा की जयंती एवं पुरैनी के समाजवादी विचारधारा के रामचंद्र प्रसाद मेहता को सभा आयोजित कर श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित किया गया। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता दशरथ मेहता व संचालन सदानंद मेहता ने किया। मौके पर पूर्व प्रमुख जवाहर लाल मेहता ने कहा कि अमर शहीद जगदेव प्रसाद कुशवाहा हमेशा से शोषित व पीड़ितों के हित की बात करते थे। उनके जीवन से सीख लेने की हम लोगों को आवश्यकता है। कार्यक्रम के आयोजक जदयू अति पिछड़ा प्रकोष्ठ के जिलाध्यक्ष विनोद कांबली निषाद ने कहा कि आज बिहार लेनिन नहीं हैं, लेकिन उनके आदर्श को लाखों लोग अपना रहे हैं। सदानंद मेहता, दीनबंधु सिंह, अवधेश राज कुशवाहा, रामोतार मेहता, विनय मेहता आदि ने भी संबोधित किया। इस अवसर पर नागो ठाकुर, रवींद्र मेहता, जयप्रकाश भगत, रामदेव पंडित, कामेश्वर मेहता सहित अन्य भी थे।

