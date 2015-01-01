पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विस चुनाव परिणाम:मधेपुरा में जदयू को एक सीट का नुकसान, राजद को एक सीट का फायदा

मधेपुराएक घंटा पहले
मधेपुरा में जब तेजस्वी यादव की सभाओं में युवाओं की भीड़ उमड़ रही थी, तो एनडीए के बड़े समर्थकों का भी आत्मविश्वास डिगने लगा था। एक वक्त ऐसा भी आया जब, चारों विधानसभा में महागठबंधन को ज्यादा बढ़त दिख रही थी। यह ऐसे भी हो रहा था क्योंकि जदयू के वोटर शांत थे और भाजपाई वोटर प्रचार-प्रसार का सिर्फ आनंद लेते हुए खुद को नाराज की तरह दिखा रहे थे। इससे लोगों को लगने लगा था कि कहीं भाजपा का वोटर लोजपा की ओर शिफ्ट तो नहीं कर रहा है। लेकिन मतदान के दो दिन पूर्व से भाजपा वोटर की भी नाराजगी दूर होने लगी और जदयू प्रत्याशियों को राहत मिलने लगी। जदयू को अपने तीनों सिटिंग सीट आलमनगर, बिहारीगंज और सिंहेश्वर में एंटी इनकंबेंसी का भय सता रहा था। लेकिन आलमनगर से मंत्री नरेंद्र नारायण यादव ने साबित कर दिया कि उन्हें मधेपुरा में राजनीतिक कार्यकर्ता अजातशत्रु ऐसे ही नहीं कहते हैं।

