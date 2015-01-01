पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रसूता की मौत का मामला:सदर अस्पताल में जुड़वा बच्चों को जन्म देने के बाद प्रसूता की मौत

मधेपुरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नवजात के साथ परिजन।
  • महिला के इलाज में नहीं बरती गई है लापरवाही : अस्पताल प्रबंधन

सदर अस्पताल में जुड़वा बच्चे के जन्म के बाद प्रसूता की मौत का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। मृतका सदर प्रखंड के महेसुआ पंचायत के ब्रह्मोतर वार्ड संख्या- आठ की रहने वाली थी। मृतका गंगिया देवी के पति रविंद्र दास ने बताया कि उनकी पत्नी को शुक्रवार सुबह में प्रसव पीड़ा होने पर लगभग साढ़े पांच बजे सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। जहां भर्ती होने के तुरंत बाद जुड़वा बच्चे का जन्म हुआ। जन्म के समय बच्चा और मां पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ थे। इसके बाद ड्यूटी पर तैनात नर्सों ने मृतका को नाश्ता करवाने के लिए कहा और दूसरे बेड पर शिफ्ट करने को कहा। इस पर उसके पति ने कहा कि उसकी पत्नी का हाथ-पैर पूरा ठंडा हो गया है। इसको और कोई दूसरी दवा दीजिए। लेकिन ड्यूटी पर तैनात नर्सों कहा कि मरीज ठीक है, लेकिन किसी ने भी उनके बातों पर ध्यान नहीं दिया। तब उन्होंने अकेले अपनी पत्नी को वार्ड से दूसरे बेड पर ले गए। वहां नर्सों ने उसे पानी लगा दिया। पानी लगाने के बाद 10 मिनट बाद वह छटपटाने लगी। इसकी जानकारी ड्यूटी पर तैनात नर्स और चिकित्सकों दी। एक-दो नर्स और डॉक्टर आकर देख लिए और बाले सही है। इसके कुछ देर बार महिला की मौत हो गई। हालांकि इस बाबत सदर अस्पताल प्रबंधन का कहना है कि इलाज के दौरान किसी प्रकार की लापरवाही नहीं बरती गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें