जगी आस:अतिरिक्त संसाधन के साथ दीपावली व छठ की तैयारी में जुटा नगर परिषद

मधेपुरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कर्पूरी चौक के पास जमा कचरा, जिससे होती है लोगों को परेशानी।
  • दो दिन की गंदगी के बाद हटा पूरे शहर से कूड़ा-कचरा, अब हो रही सफाई
  • शहर में आधे से अधिक स्ट्रीट लाइट को दुरुस्त करना नप के समक्ष चुनौती

मतदान के बाद दीपो के पर्व दीपावली व छठ महापर्व की तैयारी में नगर परिषद जुट गया है। दो दिन की गंदगी के बाद सोमवार को पूरे शहर से कूड़ा हटाया गया। हालांकि मेन रोड छोड़ अन्य मोहल्ले में अभी भी कूड़ा कई स्थानों पर जमा है। लेकिन नगर परिषद का दावा है कि दीपावली से पहले पूरे शहर के कचरे को हटा लिया जाएगा। इसके लिए अतिरिक्त संसाधन जुटाने का दोनों एनजीओ को निर्देश दिया गया है। इधर दीपावली को लेकर लोग अपने घरों की सफाई में लगे हैं। इस कारण हाल के दिनों में सड़कों व गलियों मंे कचरे का ढेर लगा है। नगर परिषद का मानना है कि आमतौर पर प्रतिदिन शहर से एक टन कचरा निकलता है। लेकिन दीपावली के कारण यह दोगुना से ढाई गुना तक हो जाता है। जिसके कारण सफाईकर्मियों पर अतिरिक्त भार पड़ता है। सफाईकर्मियों का कहना है कि लोग घरों का कचरा सही जगह पर फेंकने के बजाए सड़कों पर फेंक दे रहे हैं। ऐसे में अन्य दिनों की अपेक्षा अधिक कचरा सड़कों पर दिख रहा है। एनजीओ के कर्मी प्रीतम का कहना है कि हमारे मजदूर साथ में कचरा वाहन लगातार प्रत्येक वार्ड में घूमकर उठाने में लगा है ताकि दीपावली में घर व शहर दोनों साफ- सुथरा दिखे।

शहर की साफ-सफाई के लिए किया जा रहा है विशेष टीम का गठन
ईओ प्रवीण कुमार ने कहा कि दीपावली और छठ में नगर की सफाई के लिए विशेष टीम गठित की गई है। इसके लिए ई-रिक्शा, बॉबकट मशीन, जेसीबी सहित अन्य संसाधनों का उपयोग किया जा रहा है ताकि दीपावली और छठ जैसे महापर्व के पहले सभी 26 वार्डों की सफाई व्यवस्था हो सके। ज्ञात हो कि कोरोना संक्रमण काल में इस साल प्रत्येक व्रत एवं त्योहार प्रभावित हुआ है। जिला प्रशासन द्वारा छठ पूजा को लेकर अभी तक नगर परिषद को दिशा-निर्देश नहीं दिया गया है। नगर परिषद की ओर से सफाई व घाट बनाने का काम किया जाएगा। सफाई के दौरान चूना व ब्लीचिंग पाउडर का छिड़काव के अलावा कई निर्देश भी दिया गया है।

घाटों की सफाई एनजीओ व नप करेंगे
नप के ईओ ने कहा कि इस बार छठ घाट की सफाई व लाइटिंग का काम एनजीओ व नप दोनों मिलकर करेंगे। कहा कि हम लोग संवेदनशील व अतिसंवेदनशील घाटों का आकलन करवा रहे हैं। अतिसंवेदनशील घाटों काे विशेष रूप से चिह्नित कर काम कराया जाएगा। सभी घाटों की सफाई, लाइट और सुरक्षा का दीपावली के बाद जायजा लिया जाएगा।

800 में 400 स्ट्रीट लाइट खराब
शहर के विभिन्न पोलों पर लगी 800 स्ट्रीट लाइट में करीब 400 खराब हैं। जिसके कारण कई हिस्से में इस बार अंधेरा दिखेगा। ईओ ने बताया कि हम लोग इसका मुआयना कर रहे हैं। जो पूरी तरह खराब है, उसे छोड़कर शेष को ठीक करवाया जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि हम लोग दीपावली तक इसे दुरुस्त करा लेंगे।

सोमवार को कचरे का उठाव करते सफाईकर्मी।
सोमवार को कचरे का उठाव करते सफाईकर्मी।

युद्धस्तर पर हो रही है तैयारी
दीपावली व छठ को लेकर तैयारी युद्धस्तर पर की जा रही है। इसके लिए दोनों एनजीओ को विशेष निर्देश दे दिया गया है। हमलोग भी अपने स्तर से मॉनिटरिंग कर रहे हैं।
प्रवीण कुमार, ईओ, नगरपरिषद मधेपुरा

