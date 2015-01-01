पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:जरूर दें वोट, चूके तो 5 साल बाद मिलेगा मौका

मधेपुराएक घंटा पहले
कॉलेज चौक पर लोगों को जागरूक करतीं जीविका दीदी।
  • मतदाता जागरूकता को लेकर जीविका दीदियों ने शहर में निकाला कैंडल मार्च

चुनाव को लेेकर जीविका दीदियों ने शहर में लोगों के बीच जागरूकता अभियान चलाया। डीपीएम अनोज कुमार पोद्दार के नेतृत्व में आयोजित कार्यक्रम के दौरान जीविका दीदी ने पश्चिम बाइपास चैती दुर्गा स्थान से कॉलेज चौक तक कैंडल मार्च निकाल कर आज यानी सात नवंबर को मतदान में अधिक से अधिक भागीदारी का संकल्प दिलवाया। मौके पर डीपीएम ने कहा कि लोकतंत्र के महापर्व को सफल बनाना सबकी जिम्मेदारी है। यह तभी सफल होगा जब सबकी भागीदारी होगी। उन्होंने कहा कि हमलोगों ने विधानसभा चुनाव में मतदाताओं की अधिकतम सहभागिता सुनिश्चित करने के उद्देश्य से विभिन्न प्रखंडों में जीविका दीदियों द्वारा डोर-टू-डोर विजिट, पदयात्रा, शपथ कार्यक्रम, मेहंदी प्रतियोगिता आदि के माध्यम से मतदाता जागरूकता अभियान चलाया गया। इसके अलावा जीविका दीदियों ने वोट देने की शपथ दिलाई। उन्होंने कहा कि मतदान के दिन भी हमारी दीदी घर से लोगों को बूथ तक पहुंचाने के लिए लोगों को जागरूक करेंगी। इसके लिए सभी को विशेष दिशा-निर्देश जारी किया गया है। मौके पर डिस्ट्रिक्ट आइकॉन सोनी राज, वित्त प्रबंधक रजनीश कुमार, प्रखंड परियोजना प्रबंधक मृत्युंजय कुमार, संचार प्रबंधक विवेक कुमार, रोजगार प्रबंधक सुजीत प्रसाद गुप्ता, सूक्ष्म वित्त प्रबंधक मनीष कुमार मुन्ना आदि मौजूद थे।

आठ महिला बूथों पर तैनात रहेंगी महिला मतदानकर्मी
डीएम नवदीप शुक्ला के निर्देश पर चार विधानसभा में चार स्थानों पर चार आदर्श तथा आठ स्थानों पर महिला बूथ बनाया गया है। बूथ को कालीन, बैलून तथा विभिन्न प्रकार के कागजी फूलों से सजाने की बात कही जा रही है। तीन विधानसभा यानी आलमनगर, बिहारीगंज तथा सिंहेश्वर मुख्यालय में भी एक-एक आदर्श तथा दो-दो महिला बूथ बनाया गया है। जिला उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी पवन कुमार ने बताया कि महिला बूथों पर केवल महिला मतदानकर्मी से लेकर महिला पुलिस के जवानों को तैनात किया गया है।

