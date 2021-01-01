पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:आठ वाहनों से 70 हजार का चालान काटकर एमवीआई ने वसूला जुर्माना

मधेपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • सड़क सुरक्षा को ले चलाया गया फिटनेस जांच अभियान

सड़क सुरक्षा माह को लेकर मंगलवार को जिला परिवहन विभाग के द्वारा शहर के मानिकपुर चौक के समीप वाहनों का फिटनेस जांच अभियान चलाया गया। इस दौरान 40 वाहनों की जांच की गई। जिसमें आठ वाहन को जब्त कर 70 हजार रुपए का चालान काटा गया। जांच के दौरान सड़क सुरक्षा को लेकर सभी मानकों की बारीकी से जांच की गई। आने-जाने वाले सभी वाहनों पर रिफ्लेक्टिव स्टीकर जिला परिवहन विभाग के द्वारा मुफ्त में चिपकाया गया। जानकारी देते हुए मोटरयान निरीक्षक राकेश कुमार ने बताया कि 18 जनवरी से 17 फरवरी तक सड़क सुरक्षा माह के तहत लगातार कई कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए जा रहे हैं। इन सभी कार्यक्रमों का एकमात्र उद्देश्य है कि सड़क दुर्घटना में होने वाली मृत्यु दर में कमी लाते हुए वाहन चालकों से यातायात नियमों का पालन कराया जाए। अगर वाहन चालकों के द्वारा यातायात नियमों का पालन किया जाएगा और वाहनों का फिटनेस सही रहेगा तो सड़क दुर्घटना में होने वाले मृत्यु दर में कमी आ सकती है। इसलिए वाहनों का फिटनेस भी काफी जरूरी होता है। मंगलवार को 40 वाहनों की जांच की गई। सभी वाहन चालकों को नियमों का पालन करने का सख्त निर्देश दिया गया। इस दौरान आठ वाहनों का फिटनेस काफी खराब होने की वजह से 70 हजार रुपए का चालान काटा गया।

