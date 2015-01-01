पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुणवत्तपूर्ण स्वास्थ्य सुविधा उपलब्ध कराना उद्देश्य:जिले में मनाया गया राष्ट्रीय नवजात सप्ताह

मधेपुरा
राष्ट्रीय नवजात सप्ताह देश में प्रत्येक साल 15 से 21 नवम्बर तक मनाया जाता है। मधेपुरा में भी शनिवार तक राष्ट्रीय नवजात सप्ताह मनाया गया। सीएस डॉ. सुभाषचंद्र श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि इस साप्ताहिक कार्यक्रम का उद्देश्य बाल विकास के लिए नवजात देखभाल के महत्व के बारे में जागरूकता बढ़ाना है। इस दिशा में राज्य स्तरीय वेबिनार भी आयोजित किया गया।

सीएस ने बताया कि इस वर्ष कोविड-19 महामारी के दौरान मनाए गए राष्ट्रीय नवजात सप्ताह का विषय नवजात को स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं गुणवत्ता, समानता और गरिमा के साथ प्रत्येक जगहों पर सुनिश्चित करना था। नवजात को न केवल सुरक्षित रखने की आवश्यकता है, बल्कि अपनी क्षमता को प्राप्त करने के लिए भी कामयाब होने की भी आवश्यकता है। नवजात अवधि बचपन के किसी भी अन्य अवधि की तुलना में सबसे अधिक जोखिमों से भरा होता है।

