बैठक:किसानों के हित में है नया कृषि कानून : सुरेश कुमार

  • कृषि कानून के समर्थन में भाजपा किसान मोर्चा की बैठक, विपक्ष पर लगाया किसानों को भड़काने का आरोप

प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित दुर्गा मंदिर परिसर में मंगलवार को कृषि कानून के समर्थन में भाजपा किसान मोर्चा के जिलाध्यक्ष सुरेश कुमार की अध्यक्षता में बैठक हुई। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री के द्वारा लिए गए संकल्प को जनता तक पहुंचाना है। उन्होंने कहा कि नया कृषि कानून किसानों के हित में है। विपक्षी दल किसानों को इस मुद्दे पर भड़का रहे हैं लेकिन उनकी साजिश सफल नहीं हो सकेगी। वहीं किसान मोर्चा के जिला महामंत्री बिनोद यादव ने कहा कि जब पूरा विश्व कोविड की चपेट में आया तब पूरे भारत में एक अलग व्यवस्था का निर्माण हुआ तब किसानों के हित को ध्यान में रखते हुए केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल ने कृषि से संबंधित कानून पारित किया। उन्होंने कहा कि इसे लागू होने से इको सिस्टम बनेगा जहां किसान मनचाहे स्थान पर अपनी फसल बेच सकेंगे। इंटर स्टेट और इंट्रा स्टेट कारोबार बिना किसी अड़चन के कर सकेंगे। इलेक्ट्रॉनिक ट्रेडिंग से भी अपनी फसल बेच सकेंगे। इससे किसानों की मार्केटिंग लागत बचेगी। जिन इलाके में किसानों के पास अतिरिक्त फसल हैं, उन राज्यों में उन्हें अच्छी कीमत मिलेगी। इस अवसर पर जयप्रकाश राम, डॉ. सुरेश पंडित, लक्ष्मण पंडित, जनार्दन दास, देवंतीकुमारी, हरिनारायण मेहता व अशोक यादव सहित अन्य भी मौजूद थे।

