पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आक्रोश:अपनी नाकामी को छिपाने के लिए धरना-प्रदर्शन पर रोक लगाना चाहती है सूबे की नीतीश सरकार : इंजीनियर मुरारी

मधेपुरा43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कॉलेज चौक पर मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला फूंकते एआईएसयू के कार्यकर्ता। - Dainik Bhaskar
कॉलेज चौक पर मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला फूंकते एआईएसयू के कार्यकर्ता।
  • एअाईएसयू ने कॉलेज चौक पर मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला फूंककर जताया विरोध

ऑल इंडिया स्टूडेंट यूनियन ने गुरुवार को शहर के कॉलेज चौक पर विश्वविद्यालय अध्यक्ष सौरभ कुमार के नेतृत्व में राज्य सरकार की ओर से धरना-प्रदर्शन संबंधी जारी आदेश के विरोध में मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार का पुतला दहन किया। इस मौके पर मौजूद यूनियन के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मुरारी कुमार ने कहा कि आज जब इतिहास का सबसे उबाऊ और बिकाऊ बजट पर प्रतिक्रिया देने का समय था, तो उस समय अपनी नाकामी छिपाने के लिए नीतीश कुमार इस तरह का तुगलकी फरमान जारी कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि नीतीश कुमार भाजपा और आरएसएस की कठपुतली बन कर रह गए हैं। 19 लाख सरकारी नौकरी देने का वादा कर बनी सरकार अब युवाओं की आवाज को दबाना चाहती है, ताकि युवा नौकरी के लिए आवाज नहीं उठा सकें। मुरारी ने कहा कि पहले सोशल मीडिया, सरकार या मंत्री का विरोध नहीं करने का आदेश जारी किया गया। अब रोड जाम या धरना-प्रदर्शन करने पर सरकारी नौकरी या ठेका नहीं मिलने का आदेश जारी किया गया है। यह आदेश सरकार के हिटलरशाही को दर्शाता है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर यह फरमान सरकार जल्द वापस नहीं लेती है तो एआईएसयू पूरे राज्यभर में उग्र आंदोलन करेगा।

सरकार का आदेश दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है : सौरभ
विवि अध्यक्ष सौरभ कुमार व जिलाध्यक्ष राहुल कुमार ने कहा कि अपनी मांगों को लेकर लोकतांत्रिक तरीके से विरोध-प्रदर्शन पर भी अब सरकार रोक लगाना चाहती है। सरकार का यह आदेश दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। इसे कभी बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। पुतला दहन कार्यक्रम में मनीष कुमार, पुष्पक कुमार, राजा यदुवंशी, ऋतिक कुमार, गौरव कुमार, शैलेंद्र कुमार, चंदन कुमार, दर्शित कुमार, रोहित कुमार, विवेक कुमार, रुपेश कुमार, जागृत पुष्कर व अमोद कुमार सहित काफी संख्या में कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें