लापरवाही:आलमनगर सामुदायिक अस्पताल में बेड पर चादर नहीं, प्रसूताओं को खाने में मिला कीड़ा

आलमनगर
आलमनगर सीएचसी में भोजन में पिल्लू मिलने का जांच करते अधिकारी।
  • सीएचसी प्रभारी ने कहा-मामले की जांच कर जिम्मेदार पर होगी कार्रवाई

आलमनगर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में मंगलवार की दोपहर प्रसूता के भोजन में पिल्लू मिला। मामले की जानकारी होने के बाद अस्पताल में मौजूद प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. सुरेश कुमार चौधरी, प्रखंड प्रमुख नकुलदेव पासवान, बीएचएम नाजिर हुसैन ने निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उनलोगों ने बताया कि मामले की जांच कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। बताया गया कि अस्पताल में आउटसोर्सिंग पर भर्ती मरीजों को खाना दिया जाता है। इसी क्रम में मंगलवार को आलमनगर दक्षिणी पंचायत की महिला प्रीति देवी और मधेली सिंहार की महिला बसंती देवी को भी भोजन में एक रोटी, चावल, दाल और आलू का भुजिया दिया गया। इस खाने के दाल में पिल्लू मिला। दाल में पिल्लू रहने के कारण प्रसूताओं ने भोजन नहीं खाया। शिकायत करने के बावजूद उनलोगों के लिए भोजन की वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था नहीं की गई। जबकि प्रखंड प्रमुख की जांच में सात प्रसूता का नाम अंकित मिला। प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी ने संवेदक के लोगों द्वारा लापरवाही बरतने की बात करते हुए कार्रवाई की बात कही है। वहीं प्रखंड प्रमुख नकुलदेव पासवान ने जब स्वास्थ्य केंद्र का जब निरीक्षण किया तो वहां एक भी एंबुलेंस कार्यरत था। वहीं किसी भी बेड पर चादर भी नहीं पाया गया। इतना ही नहीं प्रसव रूम के बाहर गंदगी का भी अंबार मिला। मौके पर मौजूद प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि अवकाश के बाद मंगलवार की सुबह ही आए हैं। अब सारी व्यवस्था को देखते हुए सुधार कर ली जाएगी। मौके पर मौजूद प्रखंड प्रमुख ने प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी को महीना में अधिकांश दिन गायब रहने की बात कहते हुए बार-बार मरीजों के साथ लापरवाही बरतने का आरोप लगाया।

