बीएनएमयू:अब सिंथेटिक ट्रैक पर अभ्यास करेंगे छात्र

मधेपुरा /सुपौलएक घंटा पहले
शनिवार को विवि के खेल मैदान का निरीक्षण करते अधिकारी।
  • भारतीय खेल प्राधिकरण नई दिल्ली से आए अधिकारी ने किया निरीक्षण

बीएनएमयू के नॉर्थ कैंपस स्थित जुबली स्पोर्ट्स कांप्लेक्स पर बहुउद्देश्यीय भवन और सिंथेटिक ट्रैक का निर्माण किया जाएगा। इसको लेकर शनिवार को भारत सरकार के खेलो इंडिया योजना के तहत भारतीय खेल प्राधिकरण नई दिल्ली की ओर से आए अधिकारी अजय कुमार ने विवि के पदाधिकारियों के साथ जुबली स्पोर्ट्स कंाप्लेक्स का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने स्थल निरीक्षण कर केंद्र सरकार को रिपोर्ट सौंपने की बात कही। कुलपति डॉ. आरकेपी रमण से मुलाकात कर उन्होंने इस परियोजना के बारे में जानकारी दी। बीएनएमयू के लिए यह बड़े गर्व की बात होगी। इन दोनों परियोजनाओं के पूरा होने पर मधेपुरा में छात्र-छात्राओं व खेलप्रेमियों बहुत लाभ मिलेगा। विदित हो कि पूर्व में भी खेल विभाग तीन परियोजनाओं को लेकर खेलो इंडिया में अपना प्रारूप प्रस्तुत किया था। जिसमें दो परियोजनाओं के लिए स्थल निरीक्षण राज्य सरकार के इंजीनियर ने किया था। इसके बाद उनकी अनुशंसा के आलोक में केंद्र सरकार के भारतीय खेल प्राधिकरण के पदाधिकारी आए। इससे जाहिर होता है कि जल्द ही विश्वविद्यालय को खेल के क्षेत्र में आधारभूत संरचनाओं का निर्माण होगा। इस दौरान खेल पदाधिकारी डॉ. मो. अबुल फजल, संयुक्त सचिव डॉ. शंकर कुमार मिश्र, खेल परिषद के डॉ. कैलाश प्रसाद यादव, डॉ. नरेश कुमार, डॉ. एमआई रहमान, कमल किशोर यादव, डॉ. मोहित घोष व खेल प्रशिक्षक संत कुमार सहित अन्य भी मौजूद थे।

सभी सुविधाओं से सुसज्जित होगा बहुद्देश्यीय भवन
खेल व खिलाड़ियों को प्रोत्साहन देने के लिए काेसी प्रमंडल में पहला सिंथेटिक ट्रैक और बहुद्देश्यीय इंडोर स्टेडियम का निर्माण किया जा जाएगा। फिलहाल विवि अंतर्गत तीनों जिले में एक भी ऐसा स्टेडियम नहीं है, जहां एक साथ कई खेलों का आयोजन हो सके। मधेपुरा जिला मुख्यालय स्थित बीएन मंडल स्टेडियम में राजनीतिक व अन्य कार्यक्रमों के आयोजन के कारण खिलाड़ियों की प्रैक्टिस बाधित होती है। यही हाल सहरसा व सुपौल का भी है। बहुद्देश्यीय इंडोर स्टेडियम में बैंडमिंटन, टेबल टेनिस, वॉलीबॉल व शतरंज आदि खेलों का आयोजन हो सकेगा। वहीं सिंथेटिक ट्रैक से एथलीटों को काफी फायदा होगा। ग्रामीण स्तर पर भी एथलेटिक्स खेल को तवज्जो अधिक है। इसके साथ ही दूसरे खेलों में भी इस खेल का अहम योगदान होता है।

