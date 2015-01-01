पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विस चुनाव:शांतिपूर्ण, निष्पक्ष व भयमुक्त मतदान कराना हमारा संकल्प : नवदीप शुक्ला

मधेपुराएक घंटा पहले
पदाधिकारियों को संबोधित करते डीएम व एसपी।
  • आपसी तालमेल से बूथों पर सुदृढ़ हो सकती है सुरक्षा व्यवस्था : पुलिस अधीक्षक
  • मतदान और पुलिसकर्मी हर हाल में चुनाव आयोग के निर्देशों का करें पालन

जिले के चारों विधानसभा में आज होने वाले मतदान को शांतिपूर्ण, सौहार्दपूर्ण, भयमुक्त तथा निष्पक्ष वातावरण में संपन्न कराने को लेकर जिला तथा पुलिस प्रशासन पूरी तरह संकल्पित है। इसके लिए प्रशासनिक व्यवस्था की गई है। मतदान केंद्रों पर प्रस्थान के पूर्व शुक्रवार को जिलाधिकारी सह जिला निर्वाची पदाधिकारी नवदीप शुक्ला तथा एसपी योगेंद्र कुमार ने संयुक्त रूप से सभी विधानसभाओं में प्रतिनियुक्त सुपर जोनल, जोनल तथा सेक्टर पदाधिकारियों की बैठक की तथा उन्हें चुनाव से संबंधित मूल मंत्र दिया। सिंहेश्वर तथा मधेपुरा के पदाधिकारियों की बैठक कला भवन में तथा आलमनगर व बिहारीगंज के पदाधिकारियों की बैठक में कला भवन परिसर में बनाए गए पंडाल में हुई। पदाधिकारी द्वय ने दोनों स्थानों पर बैठे पदाधिकारियों को बारी-बारी से संबोधित किए। डीएम ने कहा कि विधानसभा चुनाव निष्पक्ष एवं भयमुक्त वातावरण में कराना प्रशासन का दायित्व है। इसमें पुलिस की भूमिका महत्वपूर्ण होती है। चुनाव ड्यूटी के दौरान कैसे कार्य करना है इसकी जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि सभी पुलिस अधिकारी एवं बल केंद्रीय एवं राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के द्वारा चुनाव एवं कोविड-19 को लेकर जो गाइडलाइन जारी किया है उसका हर हाल में पालन कराना सुनिश्चित करेंगे। गाइडलाइन को बताते हुए कहा कि चुनाव ड्यूटी में लगने वाले जिला एवं पुलिस प्रशासन के सभी अधिकारी से लेकर पुलिसकर्मियों एवं अन्य कर्मियों को मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य है। दो गज की दूरी का पालन करना और कराना है। डीएम ने पुलिसकर्मियों को कैसे ड्यूटी करनी है उसके बारे में बताया। कहा कि मतदान केंद्र से लेकर मतदान सामग्रियों की सुरक्षा की जिम्मेवारी पुलिस पर होती है। पूरी पारदर्शिता से ड्यूटी करने का निर्देश दिया गया।

बैठक में मौजूद सुपर जोनल, जोनल तथा सेक्टर पदाधिकारी।
छोटी सी गलती पर हो सकती है बड़ी कार्रवाई : योगेंद्र कुमार
एसपी ने कहा कि स्वच्छ, निष्पक्ष और भयमुक्त चुनाव कराने में पुलिस की अहम भूमिका है। ड्यूटी के दौरान निर्वाचन आयोग की सभी गाइडलाइन का अनुकरण करना है और कराना है। पूरी पारदर्शिता और निष्पक्षता से ड्यूटी करने का निर्देश दिया गया। न किसी के पक्ष और न प्रलोभन में कार्य करना है। छोटी सी गलती पर बड़ी कार्रवाई हो सकती है। स्टैटिक, सेक्टर, जोनल, सुपर जोनल तथा सेक्टर में तैनात होने वाले पुलिस पदाधिकारियों एवं बलों को उनकी ड्यूटी से अवगत कराते हुए कहा कि शांतिपूर्ण चुनाव कराना हम सभी का लक्ष्य है। इस लक्ष्य को हर हाल में हासिल करना है। उन्होंने सभी पुलिस पदाधिकारियों व मजिस्ट्रेटों को मोबाइल के माध्यम से आपसी तालमेल बनाकर रखने का निर्देश दिया। आपसी तालमेल से ही बूथों तथा इसके आस-पास प्रशासनिक व्यवस्था सुदृढ़ रह सकती है।

