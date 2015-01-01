पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना इफैक्ट:महापर्व छठ समाप्ति के बाद 23 नवंबर से खुल रहे स्कूल, कोरोना के बढ़ते मामले से अभिभावक चिंतित

मधेपुराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वैश्विक बीमारी कोरोना को लेकर जिले में प्राइमरी क्लास खुलने पर लगा ग्रहण

लॉकडाउन में 7 माह से अधिक समय से जिले के सभी प्राइमरी सरकारी व प्राइवेट स्कूल बंद है। लोगों को उम्मीद थी कि छठ पर्व के बाद प्राइमरी स्कूल खुल जाएंगे। लेकिन जिस तरह कोरोना ने एक बार फिर से दस्तक देना शुरू किया है, उससे नहीं लगता है कि दिसम्बर तो दूर जनवरी में भी स्कूल खुल पाएंगे। मालूम हो कि जिले में वर्ग 9 से 12 तक की कक्षा सरकारी व कुछ प्राइवेट स्कूल में संचालित हो रही थी।

लेकिन जिस तरह कोरोना की रफ्तार बढ़ रही है उससे वर्ग 9 से 12 तक के कक्षा संचालन पर प्रश्न चिन्ह लग गया है। अभिभावकों का कहना है कि स्कूल खुलने से कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा सबसे ज्यादा होगा और इसकी जद में छोटे-छोटे बच्चे भी आएंगे। अभिभावकों का कहना है कि हरियाणा व पंजाब इसके उदाहरण है। वहां मामले बढ़ने के बाद फिर से स्कूलों को बंद कर दिया गया।

बच्चे टेस्टिंग के लिए नहीं

मस्जिद चौक निवासी इजहार हुसैन कहते हैं कि स्कूली बच्चे टेस्टिंग के लिए नहीं हैं। उनका कहना है कि अगर स्कूल खुलते हैं तो भी वे बच्चों को नहीं भेजना चाहते हैं। बच्चों को स्कूल भेजने से पहले वो इसे लेकर आश्वस्त होना चाहते हैं कि कोरोना को लेकर स्थिति कंट्रोल में है। वे कहते हैं कि एक तो दिपावली व छठ में कई लोग खासकर दिल्ली व पंजाब से बिहार लौटे हैं। ऐसे में इधर भी कोरोना फिर से उत्पात मचा सकता है।

नादानी में बच्चे करेंगे ही गलती

अभिभावक अनिल कुमार गुप्ता का कहना है कि वर्ग 9 से 12 तक की कक्षा जहां भी संचालित हो रही है। वहां रेपेडली जांच नहीं हो रही है। ऐसे में खतरा को कम नहीं आंका जा सकता है। ऐसे में उनका सवाल है कि संक्रमण रोकने के नियमों का कैसे अनुपालन कराया जाएगा। छोटे या बड़े बच्चों को स्कूल में मास्क पहनाकर रखना, कोई चीज छूने पर साबुन या सैनिटाइजर का प्रयोग करना, फिजिकल डिस्टेंसिंग के अनुपालन की चिंता सताती रहेगी।

अभी प्राइमरी स्कूल खोलने का सरकार का कोई निर्णय नहीं आया है। बिना सरकार के आदेश का प्राइमरी नहीं खुलेगी। वहीं सिनियर क्लास की भी स्थिति की समीक्षा होगी। हमलोग वस्तुस्थिति पर नजर रखे हुए हैं।
गिरीश कुमार, डीपीओ, एसएसए, मधेपुरा

