पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

क्राइम मीटिंग:अपराध नियंत्रण के लिए गश्त जरूरी : अजय नारायण

मधेपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
क्राइम मीटिंग में उपस्थित डीएसपी व थानाध्यक्ष। - Dainik Bhaskar
क्राइम मीटिंग में उपस्थित डीएसपी व थानाध्यक्ष।
  • डीएसपी ने की क्राइम मीटिंग, थानाध्यक्षों को चौकस रहने का दिया दिशा-निर्देश

अपराध नियंत्रण को ले नियमित गश्त जरूरी है। गश्त के दौरान कई अपराधियों को गिरफ्तार कर संगीन मामलों का उद्भेदन किया जा चुका है। उक्त बातें सदर डीएसपी अजय नारायण यादव ने मंगलवार को अपने कार्यालय कक्ष में आयोजित मासिक क्राइम मीटिंग की अध्यक्षता करते हुए कही। बैठक में मौजूद थानाध्यक्षों को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि अपराध नियंत्रण पुलिस का पहला काम है। इसके लिए नियमित गश्त, वाहन जांच तथा अपराधियों पर नजर रखना जरूरी है। उन्होंने कहा कि पंचायत चुनाव आने वाला है। इस दौरान स्वत: शराब तस्करों तथा अपराधियों की सक्रियता बढ़ जाती है। थानाध्यक्षों को चाहिए कि वे अपने थाना क्षेत्र के नामचीन शराब तस्करों तथा अपराधियों की सूची तैयार कर उन पर नजर रखें ताकि उसके द्वारा किए जाने वाले संभावित अपराध को नाकाम किया जा सके। उन्होंने जेल से निकलने वाले अपराधियों पर भी नजर रखने को कहा। इसके लिए थाना क्षेत्रों में नेटवर्क तैयार करने का निर्देश दिया गया। इस दौरान लंबित कांडों के निष्पादन को लेकर भी आवश्यक निर्देश दिए गए। उन्होंने कहा कि जिन अनुसंधानकर्ताओं को कांडों के निष्पादन में परेशानी हो रही है वे वरीय पदाधिकारियों से मिलकर उसका निदान करें ताकि कांडों का निष्पादन सही समय पर हो सके। बैठक में सदर इंस्पेक्टर प्रशांत कुमार, सदर थानाध्यक्ष सुरेश प्रसाद सिंह, सिंहेश्वर थानाध्यक्ष रणवीर कुमार, गम्हरिया थानाध्यक्ष मनोज कुमार बच्चन भी थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser