आयोजन:ग्रुप ए के 5 किमी में पवन, सुभाष और धीरेंद्र का घोड़ा रहा प्रथम

शंकरपुरएक घंटा पहले
गुरुवार को घुड़दौड़ प्रतियोगिता के लिए तैयार घोड़ा।
  • जिरवा मधैली के वार्ड-10 में मनाया गया दो दिवसीय बुधाय महाराज का जन्मोत्सव, घोड़सवारी, दंगल और कबड‌्डी प्रतियोगिता हुई

जिरवा मधैली पंचायत के वार्ड-10 बाली टोला में बुधाय महाराज का दो दिवसीय जन्मोत्सव धूमधाम से बनाया गया। इस अवसर पर खेलकूद और घोड़दौड़ का भी आयोजन किया गया। घोड़ा रेस, दंगल और कबड‌्डी आदि कई ग्रामीण खेलों का भव्य प्रदर्शन किया गया। घुड़सवारी में कुमारखंड, शंकरपुर, त्रिवेणीगंज, सिंहेश्वर आदि प्रखंडों के घुड़सवारों ने भाग लिया। रेस में कुल तीन केटेगरी बनाए गए थे। हर केटेगरी में 30 घोड़ों को शामिल किया गया था। ग्रुप ए में सबसे उन्नत नस्ल के घोड़े थे, जिनकी रेस 5 किलोमीटर की थी। इसी तरह से ग्रुप बी के लिए 4 किमी और ग्रुप सी के लिए 3 किमी की रेस निर्धारित की गई थी। हर ग्रुप के 30 घोड़े में से 10-10 घोड़ों को एक साथ दौड़ाया गया। इस तरह से ग्रुप ए के रेस में भदौल के पवन यादव, बरहकुरवा के सुभाष यादव और नरसिंह बाग के धीरेंद्र कुमार प्रथम रहे। इसी तरह से ग्रुप बी में भदौल के लाल दास, मधैली के विद्यानंद यादव और बरियाही के कैलू यादव ने प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त किया। जबकि ग्रुप सी में लाही के नूनूलाल यादव, भलुवाहा के संजय यादव और मधैली के डोमी यादव ने प्रथम स्थान लाया। इससे पूर्व लाल, मटमैले, काले रंग के घोड़ों को देखने के लिए आसपास के कई गांव के लोग जमा हुए। घोड़ा रेस के लिए जैसे ही सभी घोड़े को लेकर घुड़सवार रेस मैदान में जमा हुए, तालियों की गड़गड़ाहट से दर्शकों ने उनका स्वागत किया। इसके बाद जब रेस संचालक का इशारा होता, सभी घोड़े दौड़ पड़ते। महोत्सव का सफल संचालन में अश्वनी यादव, योगेंद्र मेहता, कारी ऋषिदेव, उमेश यादव, राजकिशोर यादव, भूपेंद्र यादव, आलोक यादव, विद्यानंद सरदार, दुर्गेश कुमार सहित अन्य ने भूमिका निभाई।

पहलवान एवं सिद्ध पुरुष थे बुधाय महाराज
इससे पूर्व खेल प्रतियोगिता का उद्घाटन पूर्व मुखिया अशोक यादव ने किया। उन्होंने कहा कि बुधाय महाराज पहलवान एवं सिद्ध पुरुष थे। वे लोगों के सुख-दुख में बढ़-चढ़ कर भागीदारी लेते थे। उनकी कृति का बखान भले ही इतिहास के पन्नों से अलग हो, लेकिन कोसी के इस पिछड़े इलाकों में उनके गुणों का यशोगान होता है। पशुपालक, किसान एवं उनके कृति से प्रभावित लोग आज भी बुधाय महाराज को जन-जन में ढूंढते फिरते हैं।

