परीक्षा:24 से पीजी केमेस्ट्री की होगी आंतरिक परीक्षा

मधेपुरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बीएनएमयू के स्नातकोत्तर रसायन विज्ञान विभाग में सीबीसीएस प्रणाली पर आधारित स्नातकोत्तर प्रथम सेमेस्टर (सत्र 2018-20) के प्रथम आतरिक परीक्षा की तिथि घोषित कर दी गई है। विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ. कामेश्वर कुमार ने बताया कि आंतरिक परीक्षा 24 से 30 नवंबर तक होगी। परीक्षा में सभी छात्र-छात्राओं को शामिल होना अनिवार्य है।

