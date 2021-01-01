पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बजट पर प्रतिक्रिया:‘महंगाई के साथ-साथ बढ़ेंगी जन समस्याएं’

मधेपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीनेट सदस्य ने केंद्रीय बजट को बड़ी कंपनियों को फायदा पहुंचाने वाला बताया

बीएन मंडल विश्वविद्यालय के सीनेट एवं सिंडिकेट सदस्य सह टीपी कॉलेज में राजनीति विज्ञान के एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर डाॅ. जवाहर पासवान ने केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पेश किए गए आम बजट-2021 पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त की है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह बजट चंद बड़ी कंपनियों को फायदा पहुंचाने वाला बजट है। इस बजट से महंगाई के साथ-साथ आम जनमानस की समस्याएं बढ़ेंगी। जब सरकारी संस्थान बिकेंगे तो स्वभाविक है रोजगार समाप्त होगा और बेरोजगारी बढ़ेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि 2021 के बजट में बिहार और कोसी फिर से उपेक्षित रहा। साहब कहते हैं कुछ नहीं बेचेंगे, लेकिन हकीकत में सब कुछ बेच रहे हैं।

युवा और किसान हुए नजरअंदाज : संदीप

मधेपुरा | इस बार भी देश के आम लोगों समेत किसान और गरीबों को बजट में छला गया। कॉरपोरेट परस्त केंद्र सरकार ने सिर्फ लॉलीपॉप दिखाया है। बजट के प्रावधानों को कैसे पूरा किया जाएगा, इसपर स्पष्ट रूप से कुछ नहीं कहा गया है। उक्त बातें फ्रेंड्स ऑफ तेजस्वी के प्रदेश संयोजक संदीप यादव ने कही। उन्होंने केंद्रीय बजट पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि केंद्रीय बजट में आम जनता, नौजवानों और किसानों को एकबार फिर नजरअंदाज किया गया है। किसानों को स्वावलंबी बनाने का जुमला कहने वालों ने किसानों को कर्ज के बोझ तले ही दबाने का प्रयास किया है। आंकड़ों की बाजीगरी कर आमलोगों को उसी में उलझा दिया है। एक तरह से कहा जाए तो सरकारी कंपनियों को बेचने पर मुहर लगा दी गई है। संदीप ने कहा कि इस बजट में सरकार पूरी तरह पूंजीपतियों पर मेहरबान रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser