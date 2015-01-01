पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

निबंधन शुरू:धान अधिप्राप्ति के लिए किसानों का निबंधन शुरू, 494 ने दिया आवेदन

मधेपुराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी का कार्यालय, मधेपुरा
  • मधेपुरा से सर्वाधिक 233 और गम्हरिया प्रखंड से एक किसान ने कराया निबंधन

धान अधिप्राप्ति में भाग लेने वाले किसानों का निबंधन जारी है। निबंधन की तिथि घोषित होने के बाद चार नवंबर तक 494 किसानों ने आवेदन किया है। दिए गए आवेदनाें में से केवल तीन को धान प्राप्ति के लिए स्वीकृति दी गई है, जबकि शेष 491 आवेदनों की जांच की जा रही है। धान अधिप्राप्ति में भाग लेने के लिए मधेपुरा से सर्वाधिक 233 तथा गम्हरिया तथा सिंहेश्वर से सबसे कम एक-एक किसानों ने आवेदन किया है। हालांकि चुनावी प्रक्रिया को लेकर पदाधिकारियों और किसानों के व्यस्त रहने के कारण धान अधिप्राप्ति को लेकर पंजीयन के कार्य में तेजी नहीं आ रही है। आशा है कि बुधवार के बाद निबंधन की गति तेज हो जाएगी।

किसानों की ओर से जमा किया गया आवेदन
प्रखंड का नाम आवेदन
मधेपुरा 233
घैलाढ़ 3
सिंहेश्वर 1
गम्हरिया 1
शंकरपुर 31
मुरलीगंज 12
कुमारखंड 7
उदाकिशुनगंज 3
ग्वालपाड़ा 15
बिहारीगंज 2
पुरैनी 160
आलमनगर 23
चौसा

व्यापार मंडल के लिए आए 32 आवेदन
सहकारिता विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार धान अधिप्राप्ति के लिए किसानों ने 462 पैक्सों तथा 32 व्यापार मंडलों में धान बेचने के लिए आवेदन किया है। मधेपुरा पैक्स के लिए सबसे अधिक 232 तथा बिहारीगंज, चौसा, गम्हरिया तथा सिंहेश्वर के पैक्सों में धान की बिक्री करने के लिए केवल एक-एक किसानों ने निबंधन कराया है। सहकारिता पदाधिकारी अरविंद कुमार पासवान ने बताया कि आचार संहिता समाप्त होने के बाद किसानों द्वारा पंजीयन कराने की प्रक्रिया में तेजी आएगी। इसका फायदा किसानों को मिलेगा।

सभी जमा आवेदनों की होगी जांच
जानकारी के अनुसार आवेदन पत्रों के जांचोपरांत किसानों का निबंधन कार्य पूर्ण किया जाएगा। निबंधित सभी किसानों के आवश्यक सभी कागजात जिला सहकारिता कार्यालय द्वारा ई-उपार्जन पोर्टल पर अपलोड किए जाएंगे। धान अधिप्राप्ति में रकबा के अनुसार लघु अथवा सीमांत अथवा मध्यम अथवा वृहत किसानों की भागीदारी सुनिश्चित की जाएगी। निबंधन ऑनलाइन किया जाएगा। इसके लिए जरूरी है कि आवेदन करने वाला लाभार्थी बिहार राज्य का स्थायी निवासी हो। इस दौरान आधार कार्ड, पहचान पत्र, बैंक पासबुक तथा खेती संबंधी जमीन का कागजात भी लगाना होगा। किसानों को अपना मोबाइल नंबर भी देना होगा ताकि विभाग द्वारा दी जाने वाली जानकारी संबंधी मैसेज वे पढ़ सकें। आवेदन के साथ किसानों को ऑनलाइन तस्वीर भी देनी पड़ेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें