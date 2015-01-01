पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैंपस अलर्ट:बीएनएमयू में नहीं शुरू हुआ छात्रों का नैड पर रजिस्ट्रेशन

मधेपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • किसी भी पाठ्यक्रम में दाखिले से पूर्व छात्रों को नैड पर रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना अनिवार्य है

विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग के निर्देश के बावजूद अब तक बीएनएमयू में छात्रों का नेशनल एकेडमिक डिपाॅजिटरी (नैड) पर रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू नहीं हो पाया है। यूजीसी ने बिहार सहित देश के सभी विश्वविद्यालयों को 31 दिसंबर 2019 तब सभी छात्रों का नैड पर रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने का निर्देश दिया था। अब राजभवन द्वारा सभी विश्वविद्यालयों से नैड रजिस्ट्रेशन को लेकर लगातार रिपोर्ट मांगी जा रही है। लेकिन विवि की उदासीनता का आलम यह है कि संबंधित अधिकारी भी नैड के बारे में जानकारी देने से कतराते हैं। बता दें कि स्नातक में नामांकन लेने से पहले नैड पर रजिस्ट्रेशन करना अनिवार्य है। लेकिन बीएनएमयू में स्नातक की प्रक्रिया खत्म हो गई और नैड को लेकर चर्चा तक नहीं हुई। विदित हो कि नैड एक ऑनलाइन स्टोर हाउस है। जिसमें शिक्षण संस्थानों की डिग्री, डिप्लोमा, मार्कशीट और बाकी सभी सर्टिफिकेट डिजिटल प्रारूप में रखे जाते हैं। इसका संचालन यूजीसी की देखरेख में हो रहा है। नैड के जरिए विद्यार्थी अपना दस्तावेज सुरक्षित रूप से ऑनलाइन रख सकते हैं, जिनका इस्तेमाल 24 घंटे कभी भी किया जा सकता है। काॅलेजों के माध्यम से छात्रों को ई-मेल आईडी और मोबाइल नंबर के जरिए नैड आईडी बनाए जाने का प्रावधान है। नैड की वेबसाइट के जरिए छात्र अपने आधार या बिना आधार के नैड आईडी बना सकते हैं। इसके लिए ई-मेल और मोबाइल पर ओटीपी के जरिए ये प्रक्रिया सत्यापित करते हुए पूरी होती है। छात्रों काे स्कैन फोटोग्राफ देना होता है। इस आईडी को संस्थान में देना होता है और संस्थान छात्रों का दस्तावेज अपलोड करता है। संस्थान के माध्यम से भी आईडी बनवाई जा सकती है।

नामांकन और फॉर्म भरते समय नैड आईडी देना जरूरी
पूरे देश के सभी स्तर के संस्थानों में इसे जरूरी कर दिया गया है। इसके लिए काॅलेजों को नैड के साथ सर्विस लेबल एग्रीमेंट करना होता है। हर संस्थान में नैड के लिए एक सेल बनाने का निर्देश गया है। छात्रों को दाखिले और परीक्षा फाॅर्म पर भी ये नया नियम जरूरी कर दिया गया है। अब छात्रों के दाखिला और परीक्षा फाॅर्म पर नैड आईडी लिखना जरूरी हो गया है। इसके लिए शैक्षणिक संस्थानों को अपने फाॅर्म में इस आईडी के लिए अलग काॅलम भी बनाने का भी निर्देश दिया गया है।

रजिस्ट्रेशन को लेकर प्रयासरत हैं हम
बीएनएमयू में नैड पर छात्रों के रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाने को लेकर हम प्रयासरत हैं। छुट्‌टी के बाद संबंधित अधिकारी को इस कार्य में तेजी लाने को कहा जाएगा।
प्रो. आरकेपी रमण, कुलपति, बीएनएमयू

