जनसंपर्क अभियान:युवाओं को बाहर जाने से रोकने के लिए तैयार किया गया है रोडमैप

मधेपुराएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
गुरुवार को जनसंपर्क करते राजद प्रत्याशी प्रो. चंद्रशेखर।
  • राजद प्रत्याशी प्रो. चंद्रशेखर ने क्षेत्र में जनसंपर्क कर मांगा समर्थन

मुंगेर की घटना बताती है कि राज्य में सत्ता संरक्षित अफसरशाही के शिकार किस तरह आमजन व निर्दोष लोग हो रहे हैं। नेता प्रतिपक्ष एवं बिहार के भावी मुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी यादव ने महागठबंधन की सरकार बनने पर मुंगेर की घटना में दोषियों पर कार्रवाई करने की बात कही है। जो यह स्पष्ट करता है कि महागठबंधन की सरकार आपसी सौहार्द खराब करने वाले, माहौल में कटुता लाने वाले को नहीं बख्शेगी। उक्त बातें गुरुवार को जनसंपर्क के दौरान महागठबंधन समर्थित राजद प्रत्याशी निवर्तमान विधायक प्रो. चंद्रशेखर ने कही। उन्होंने कहा कि महागठबंधन की सरकार बनने के बाद कैबिनेट की पहली बैठक में 10 लाख नौकरी देने का फैसला होगा। यह देशभर में पहला ऐतिहासिक काम होगा। निजीकरण को खत्म कर अधिक से अधिक लोगों को सरकारी नौकरी दी जाएगी। बिहार में नियोजन शब्द को किया खत्म जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी युवाओं को स्थायी नौकरी दी जाएगी। युवाओं को बाहर जाने से रोकने के लिए रोडमैप तैयार किया गया है। इसी आधार पर 10 लाख लोगों को नौकरी देने का फैसला लिया है। गुरुवार को उन्होंने विधानसभा क्षेत्र के गम्हरिया प्रखंड के बभनी, छतियाना, एकपरहा आदि गांव में लोगों से समर्थन मांगा। प्रो. चंद्रशेखर ने कहा कि सत्ता परिवर्तन के लिए सबका सहयोग जरूरी है। बिहार में तेजस्वी यादव के नेतृत्व में नई सरकार का आना तय है। मधेपुरा जो समाजवाद और सामाजिक न्याय की वजह से जाना जाता है, वहां से जनता को अपनी भागीदारी निभानी है। बिहार में वाम दल, कांग्रेस एवं राजद का मजबूत महागठबंधन जमीनी स्तर पर लड़ाई लड़ रहा है।

