बैठक:हाई अलर्ट मोड पर रहेंगे सदर अस्पताल के कर्मी, दवा का पर्याप्त स्टाक : सीएस

मधेपुराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शुक्रवार को आयोजित बैठक में मौजूद स्वास्थ्यकर्मी।
  • सदर अस्पताल के कर्मियों संग सिविल सर्जन ने बैठक कर दिया दिशा-निर्देश

विस चुनाव की तैयारी को लेकर सदर अस्पताल के ओपीडी हॉल में डाॅक्टरों व कर्मियों के साथ शुक्रवार को सीएस डॉक्टर सुभाष चंद्र श्रीवास्तव ने बैठक की। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने कहा कि लोकतंत्र का महापर्व कोरोना काल में हो रहा है। ऐसे में इसे सुरक्षात्मक रूप से सफल कराना विभाग की बड़ी जिम्मेदारी है। इस बार विशेषकर सदर अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों व स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को अलर्ट मोड पर रहना है। इसमें थोड़ी भी चूक बर्दाश्त नहीं होगी। सीएस ने कहा कि जिन्हें बूथों पर ड्यूटी मिली वो भी अलर्ट रहेंगे। किसी तरह की स्थिति से निबटने के लिए गंभीर रहना है। उन्होंने कहा कि सदर अस्पताल में इमरजेंसी से लेकर वार्ड की व्यवस्था चुस्त-दुरुस्त रहनी चाहिए। चादर हो या आवश्यक सामग्री सभी समय पर जमा कर लेना है। वहीं इमरजेंसी में दवा का पूरा स्टॉक रहना चाहिए। कहा कि ग्लब्स, मास्क व सैनिटाइजर की पूरी उपलब्धता होनी चाहिए। सिविल सर्जन ने कहा जिन मतदाताओं का तापमान मानक से अधिक होगा, उनकी तुरंत जांच करना है। किसी भी परिस्थिति में इमरजेंसी में आने वाले मरीजों के साथ किसी प्रकार की दिक्कत नहीं आने दें। मौके पर डीएस डाॅक्टर डीपी गुप्ता, डीपीएम, स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक नवनीत चंद्रा, संजीव कुमार सिन्हा भी थे।

