कैंपस अलर्ट:सीट कम होने पर नामांकन से वंचित हो रहे छात्र

मधेपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विश्वविद्यालय में स्नातक और स्नातकोत्तर में चल रही है नामांकन की प्रक्रिया

बीएन मंडल विश्वविद्यालय के विभिन्न महाविद्यालयों में स्नातक पार्ट वन (सत्र 2020-21) में दूसरी मेधा सूची के आधार पर नामांकन जारी है। अंगीभूत कॉलेजों में सीट भर जाने के बाद अब छात्र-छात्राएं संबद्ध कॉलेजों की ओर रुख कर रहे हैं। छह नवंबर तक छात्रों का नामांकन लिया जाएगा। हिंदी, इतिहास, जंतुविज्ञान, भौतिकी आदि विषयों में निर्धारित सीट से अधिक छात्रों ने आवेदन किया था, इसके कारण काफी संख्या में छात्र इन विषयों में नामांकन नहीं ले पाए हैं। जबकि स्नातकोत्तर प्रथम सेमेस्टर सत्र 2019-21 में भी सीटें कम रहने के कारण छात्रों का नामांकन नहीं हो पा रहा है। कम अंक वाले छात्र-छात्राएं विभाग और विवि का चक्कर लगा रहे हैं। विदित हो कि बीएनएमयू में पीजी स्तर पर कुल 17 विषयों की पढ़ाई हो रही है। जिसमें करीब एक दर्जन विषयों में निर्धारित सीट से अधिक आवेदन आने के कारण अधिकांश छात्र नामांकन नहीं करा पाते हैं। अन्य विश्वविद्यालयों में पीजी में अधिक सीटों का आवंटन है, जिससे खासकर वहां के छात्रों को नामांकन में परेशानी नहीं होती है। जबकि बीएनएमयू में स्थापना के 28 वर्ष बाद भी पर्याप्त संख्या में सीटों का आवंटन नहीं किया गया है। इसके कारण उच्च शिक्षा हासिल करने के इच्छुक छात्र-छात्राएं भी नामांकन नहीं ले पाते हैं। पीजी में सीट वृद्धि के लिए विभिन्न छात्र संगठनों के द्वारा लगातार विवि प्रशासन से मांग किया जाता है, लेकिन विवि प्रशासन इस दिशा में उदासीन बने हुए हैं। एसएफआई के विवि प्रभारी सारंग तनय ने कहा कि विवि प्रशासन की लचर रवैए के कारण काफी संख्या में छात्र नामांकन से वंचित हो रहे हैं। विवि के अधिकारियों द्वारा छात्रहितों की अनदेखी की जा रही है जो सही नहीं है।

विवि में जगह-जगह लगेगा सोलर प्लांट और वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग सिस्टम

मधेपुरा | बीएन मंडल विवि के पदाधिकारियों की बैठक मंगलवार को कुलपति प्रोफेसर आरकेपी रमण की अध्यक्षता में हुई। इसमें फिट इंडिया कार्यक्रम को गति देने और जगह-जगह सोलर प्लांट एवं वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग सिस्टम लगाने के संबंध में चर्चा हुई। इसके साथ ही नैक मूल्यांकन के प्रगति की समीक्षा की गई। शोध-प्रबंध को शोध गंगा पर अपलोड करने, विश्वविद्यालय की सोशल रिस्पांसबिलिटी बढ़ाने एवं इंडस्ट्रीज एकेडमिया एक्सचेंज पर विचार किया गया।

सरकार से नहीं मिला है कोई दिशा-निर्देश
पीजी में सीट वृद्धि को लेकर लगभग दो वर्ष पूर्व राज्य सरकार को लिखा गया था, लेकिन अभी तक वहां से कोई निर्देश नहीं आया है।
डॉ. एमआई रहमान, निदेशक, अकादमिक बीएनएमयू

