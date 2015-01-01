पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:बैंकों से अधिक राशि की निकासी पर लें पुलिस की मदद, नि:शुल्क मिलेगी सुरक्षा

मधेपुरा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पर्व काे ले बढ़ाई गई बैंकों में निगरानी, झपटमार गिरोह पर खास नजर

त्योहार काे लेकर बैंकों में उमड़ रही ग्राहकों की भीड़ काे देखते हुए कमांडो दस्ता के सदस्यों ने निगरानी बढ़ा दी है। आलम यह है कि बैंक खुलते ही गुरुवार को कमांडो हेड विपिन कुमार के नेतृत्व में कमांडो टीम के सदस्य भारतीय स्टेट बैंक, कोसी क्षेत्रीय ग्रामीण बैंक, सेंट्रल बैंक, यूको बैंक समेत जिला मुख्यालय के विभिन्न बैंकों के बाहर की स्थिति का जायजा लिया तथा असमाजिक तत्वों पर नजर बनाए रखे। खासकर स्टेट बैंक के बाहर खड़े संदिग्ध दिखने वाले युवाओं से पूछताछ की गई तथा पहचान से संबंधित सबूत मांगा गया। संतुष्ट होने के बाद उसे छोड़ दिया गया। इसके साथ ही बैंक के अंदर भी काउंटर के आस-पास बिना काम के घूमने वाले लोगों से भी पूछताछ की गई। सदर डीएसपी अजय नारायण यादव ने बैंक ग्राहकों से अपील की है कि बैंक से अधिक राशि निकालकर सुरक्षित घर जाने के लिए पुलिस की सुरक्षा ले सकते हैं। इसके लिए उन्हें कोई शुल्क नहीं देना होगा।

त्योहारी मौसम में बढ़ जाती है झपटमार गिराेह की सक्रियता
जानकारी के अनुसार जिले में चुनाव समाप्त होने के बाद त्योहारों का मौसम आ गया है। 14 नवंबर को होने वाली दीपावली की तैयारी को लेकर बैंकों में भी ग्राहकों की भी बढ़ने लगी है। इसी का लाभ उठाकर खासकर कटिहार जिले के कोढ़ा के झपटमार गिरोह के सक्रियता बढ़ जाती है। गिरोह के सदस्य बैंकों में वैसे ग्राहकों की रेकी करते हैं जो अकेले रहते हैं तथा पैदल ही बैंक से अधिक राशि निकालकर घर की ओर चल देते हैं। गिरोह के सदस्य इसे अपना शिकार बनाकर उसके हाथ से रुपए से भरा बैग लेकर फरार हो जाते हैं।

