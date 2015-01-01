पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षा:पॉलिटेक्निक और पारा मेडिकल का प्रवेश परीक्षा 26 व 27 नवंबर को होगी

मधेपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • 14 केंद्रों पर 7000 परीक्षार्थी लेंगे भाग

बिहार कंबाइंड एंट्रेंस कंपीटिटिव एग्जामिनेशन बोर्ड की ओर से बिहार पॉलिटेक्निक 2020 परीक्षा 26 और 27 नवंबर को जिला मुख्यालय के 14 केंद्र पर प्रवेश परीक्षा आयोजित होगी। डीईओ कार्यालय से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार परीक्षा में 7000 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हो रहे हैं। डीईओ ने बताया कि 14 में 12 केंद्र जिला मुख्यालय वहीं 2 सेंटर सिंहेश्वर में बनाया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि 12 नवंबर 2020 को डाउनलोड के लिए उपलब्ध करा दिए गए हैं। या जिसे कोई दिक्कत हो वो बिहार पॉलिटेक्निक एडमिट कार्ड 2020 बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट bceceboard.bihar.gov.in से भी डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार छात्र इस प्रवेश परीक्षा से डीसीईसीई (पीई, पीपीई, पीएम, पीएमडी) और डीसीईसीई (लेटरल एंट्री) पाठ्यक्रमों में एडमिशन प्राप्त कर सकेंगे। बिहार पॉलिटेक्निक में डीसीईसीई के साथ डीसीईसीई (लेटरल एंट्री) दोनों ही तरीके से एडमिशन लिया जा सकता है। डीसीईसीई (लेटरल एंट्री) के माध्यम से उम्मीदवारों को सेकेंड ईयर में एडमिशन दिया जाएगा। यह परीक्षा बिहार संयुक्त प्रतियोगिता पार्षद द्वारा आयोजित किया जाता है। उन्होंने बताया कि परीक्षा पहले दिन यानि 26 नवम्बर को एक सिटिंग में होगा। वहीं 27 नवम्बर को दो सीटिंग में होगा।

