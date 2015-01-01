पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधानसभा चुनाव:55 पुरुष और 5 महिला प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य आज हो जाएगा ईवीएम में बंद

मधेपुराएक घंटा पहले
ईवीएम लेकर जाते अर्द्ध सैनिक बल के जवान।
  • मतदान केंद्रों की ओर रवाना हुए अर्द्ध सैनिक बल के जवान

विधानसभा चुनाव के अंतिम चरण में मधेपुरा जिले के चारोंे विधानसभा क्षेत्र में आज मतदान कराया जाएगा। इसके लिए 1285 सामान्य और 584 सहायक मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। मतदान के लिए 1869 पोलिंग पार्टियों का गठन किया गया है। हरेक पार्टी में विभिन्न स्तरों के मतदानकर्मियों को शामिल किया गया है। मतदान के एक दिन पूर्व शुक्रवार की सुबह 10 बजे से मतदानकर्मियों के बीच ईवीएम तथा वीवीपैट समेत अन्य आवश्यक कागजातों का वितरण जिला मुख्यालय के टीपी काॅलेज परिसर में बने स्ट्रांग रूम से किया गया। कतारबद्ध होकर भारी संख्या में पहुंचे मतदानकर्मी, पुलिस तथा अर्द्ध सैनिक बल के जवान संबंधित बूथों पर ईवीएम लेकर अपने गंतव्य स्थान की ओर चल दिए। स्ट्रांग रूम में विधि-व्यवस्था संधारण के लिए भारी संख्या में पुलिस पदाधिकारी तथा जवानों काे तैनात किया गया था। दिनभर विभिन्न बूथों पर पारा मिलिट्री फोर्स के पहुंचते रहने से उस क्षेत्र का माहौल बदलने लगा। जिले के चाराें विधानसभा क्षेत्र से 55 पुरुष और 5 महिला प्रत्याशी चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं मतदान के जिले के आलमनगर विधानसभा में 509, बिहारीगंज में 452, सिंहेश्वर में 436 और मधेपुरा विधानसभा के लिए 472 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। इसमें से 1285 सामान्य और कोरोना को लेकर 584 सहायक मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। मधेपुरा में आलमनगर विधानसभा के आलमनगर और चौसा प्रखंड का दियारा इलाका बाढ़ प्रभावित क्षेत्र है। हालांकि इस समय पानी काफी घट गया है। इस कारण से जिन बूथों पर जाने के लिए कटिंग में जहां कम पानी था, वहां डायवर्सन बनाया गया है। जबकि जहां छोटी नदियों में पुल नहीं है, वहां जाने के लिए चचरी बना दिया गया है।

