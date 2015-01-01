पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:भारतीय संस्कृति की विशेषता इसका लचीलापन है

मधेपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • टीपी कॉलेज में भारत की ऐतिहासिक एवं सांस्कृतिक विरासत विषय पर परिचर्चा का आयोजन, बोले डाॅ. जटाशंकर...

संस्कृति वास्तव में निरंतरता का नाम है। यह निरंतरता निश्चित रूप से कुछ परिवर्तनों के साथ ही संभव होती है। इसके अंतर्गत हम उद्दात मूल्यों को बचाते हैं, अनुपयोगी अपमूल्यों को त्यागते हैं और नए मानवीय मूल्यों को जोड़ते हुए हमेशा नए संस्कारों में प्रकट करते हैं। उक्त बातें अखिल भारतीय दर्शन परिषद के अध्यक्ष डाॅ. जटाशंकर (प्रयागराज) ने कही। वे मंगलवार को भारत की ऐतिहासिक एवं सांस्कृतिक विरासत विषयक ऑनलाइन परिचर्चा की अध्यक्षता कर रहे थे। परिचर्चा का आयोजन टीपी कॉलेज में किया गया था। उन्होंने कहा कि संस्कृति कहते ही उसे हैं, जो उद्दात मूल्यों को बचाते हुए एवं अनुपयोगी अपमूल्यों को त्यागते हुए और नए मानवीय मूल्यों को जोड़ते हुए हमेशा नए संस्कारों में प्रकट होती है। संस्कृति वास्तव में निरंतरता का नाम है। यह निरंतरता निश्चित रूप से कुछ परिवर्तनों के साथ ही संभव होती है। उन्होंने कहा कि भारतीय संस्कृति की जो विशेषता है, वही इसका लचीलापन है। जिस लचीलेपन के कारण नई उपयोगी चीजों को हमने आत्मसात किया और जो अनुपयोगी हुआ, उसको हम त्यागते गए। उन्होंने कहा कि भारतीय संस्कृति में, भारतीय सभ्यता में, हमारा अस्तित्व अभी भी निरंतरता के साथ बना हुआ है। हमारी सांस्कृतिक विरासत निरंतरता के साथ बनी हुई है। भारतीय संस्कृति के कुछ जो अत्यंत मूलभूत लक्षण हैं। इनमें त्याग, तप, शौर्य और पाने से अधिक देनी की इच्छा रखना है। इन सबके साथ-साथ अपनी परंपरा के प्रति दृढ़निष्ठा का होना। ये कुछ ऐसे कारण हैं, जिनकी वजह से हमारी सांस्कृतिक परंपरा निरंतरता के साथ विद्यमान है।

इतिहास और संस्कृति में बहुत गहरा संबंध है
इसके पूर्व परिचर्चा का उद्घाटन करते हुए भारतीय दार्शनिक अनुसंधान परिषद, नई दिल्ली के अध्यक्ष प्रो. (डाॅ.) रमेशचन्द्र सिन्हा ने कहा कि इतिहास मात्र राजा-रानी की कहानी और युद्धों का विवरण नहीं होता है। हमें इतिहास को आम लोगों, हाशिए पर खड़े लोगों या सीमांतकों की दृष्टि से देखने की जरूरत है। इतिहास के पुनर्लेखन की जरूरत है। उन्होंने कहा कि इतिहास एवं संस्कृति में बहुत गहरा संबंध है। संस्कृति मूल्यों का संघात है और इतिहास की प्रक्रिया में मूल्यों का निर्वाह होता है। ऐतिहासिक एवं सांस्कृतिक मूल्य हमारे राष्ट्रीय चरित्र का निर्माण करते हैं। ये मूल्य कोई जड़ पदार्थ नहीं हैं, मूल्य गतिशील होते हैं। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता प्राचार्य डाॅ. केपी यादव ने की। संचालन कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी डॉ. सुधांशु शेखर एवं शोधार्थी सारंग तनय ने किया। इस अवसर पर महाविद्यालय अभिषद सदस्य डाॅ. जवाहर पासवान, कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी डाॅ. स्वर्णमणि, केपी काॅलेज मुरलीगंज के कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी डाॅ. अमरेंद्र कुमार, सीएम साइंस काॅलेज के कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी डाॅ. संजय कुमार परमार भी थे।

