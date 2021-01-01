पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस:बीएनमंडल स्टेडियम में होगा मुख्य समारोह, सुबह 9 बजे डीएम करेंगे ध्वजारोहण

मधेपुरा2 घंटे पहले
झंडोत्तोलन के लिए सज-धजकर तैयार मंच। - Dainik Bhaskar
झंडोत्तोलन के लिए सज-धजकर तैयार मंच।
  • इस बार प्रभातफेरी और खेल प्रतियाेगिता का नहीं होगा आयोजन
  • परेड की सलामी लेंगे डीएम और एसपी

जिला प्रशासन के तत्वावधान में मंगलवार को जिला मुख्यालय स्थित बीएनमंडल स्टेडियम में गणतंत्र दिवस के मुख्य समारोह का आयोजन होगा। समारोह के दौरान सुबह नौ बजे जिलाधिकारी श्याम बिहारी मीणा झंडोत्ताेलन करेंगे। झंडोत्तोलन के पूर्व पुलिस पदाधिकारी, पुलिस जवान, एनसीसी कैडेट व स्काउट व गाइड के स्वयंसेवकों द्वारा परेड के दौरान जिलाधिकारी, एसपी योगेंद्र कुमार समेत अन्य पदाधिकारियों को सलामी दी जाएगी। परेड का नेतृत्व सार्जेंट जेपी सिंह करेंगे। जिला प्रशासन द्वारा जारी विज्ञप्ति में कहा गया है कि सरकार के निर्देशानुसार कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए पूर्व घोषित प्रभातफेरी तथा खेल प्रतियोगिता का अायोजन नहीं किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही सभी सरकारी तथा गैर सरकारी संस्थानों के प्रधानों ने झंडोत्तोलन की तैयारी पूरी कर ली है।

काेराेना गाइडलाइन का करना होगा पालन
जिला प्रशासन ने झंडोत्तोलन के दौरान कोरोना नियमों के पालन का निर्देश जारी किया है। यानी इस दौरान पूरी तरह से सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करने तथा मास्क का उपयोग करने को कहा गया है। कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए हर साल की तरह इस साल प्रभातफेरी तथा सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन नहीं किया जाएगा। वहीं फैंसी मैच का भी आयोजन नहीं होगा। परेड के दौरान भी कोरोना नियमों का पालन किया जाएगा। ज्ञात हो कि कि कार्यक्रम के सफल संचालन के लिए बीएनमंडल स्टेडियम परिसर में स्टेज बनाया गया है। इसी स्टेज से झंडोत्तोलन के बाद डीएम द्वारा जिले के विकास के लिए जिला प्रशासन द्वारा किए गए कार्यों तथा सरकार द्वारा घोषित योजनाओं की जानकारी भी जिलेवासियों को दी जाएगी। मौके पर सभी अधिकारियों को उपस्थित रहने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

पुलिस पदक से सम्मानित हाेंगे मुख्यालय डीएसपी
मधेपुरा | पुलिस सेवा के दौरान सराहनीय कार्य के लिए सदर डीएसपी अमरकांत चौबे को गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर सम्मानित किया जाएगा। इस बाबत दी गई जानकारी में एसपी योगेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि गृह मंत्रालय से प्राप्त पत्र के आलोक में उन्हें सराहनीय कार्य के लिए सम्मानित किया गया है। बता दें कि डीएसपी जिले में सिंहेश्वर थानाध्यक्ष के पद से अपनी पारी शुरू किए थे। विभिन्न स्थानों पर इंस्पेक्टर रहने के बाद उन्हें दो साल पूर्व मधेपुरा का मुख्यालय डीएसपी बनाया गया था। इस दौरान उन्हाेंने कई सराहनीय कार्य कर जिला पुलिस ही नहीं बिहार पुलिस की प्रतिष्ठा भी बढ़ाई। मृदुभाषी अमरकांत चौबे की चर्चा उनके सहकर्मी अौर कनीय कर्मी भी करते हैं।

